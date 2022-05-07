New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Ganga Saptami, also known as Ganga Pujan and Ganga Jayanti, is dedicated to Goddess Ganga. On this day, Goddess Ganga was born. According to the Hindu scriptures, Goddess Ganga was descended on Earth on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar Vaishakh month. Know about the date, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi of Ganga Saptami.

Ganga Saptami 2022: Date

According to drik panchang, Ganga Saptami will be celebrated on May 8, 2022, on Sunday.

Ganga Saptami 2022: Shubh Muhurat

Ganga Saptami Madhyahna Muhuratis from 10:58 AM to 01:39 PM on May 8, 2022, and the duration is 2 hours and 41 minutes. According to drik panchang, Saptami Tithi will begin at 02:56 PM on May 7, 2022, and will end at 05:00 PM on May 08, 2022.

Ganga Saptami Madhyahna Muhurat - 10:58 AM to 01:39 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 41 Mins

Saptami Tithi Begins - 02:56 PM on May 07, 2022

Saptami Tithi Ends - 05:00 PM on May 08, 2022

Ganga Saptami 2022: History and Significance

Ganga Saptami is dedicated to Goddess Ganga as she was born on this day. According to Hindu scriptures, Ganga was descended to Earth on the day of Ganga Dussehra. Ganga was descended to the Earth to purge the cursed souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors. It is said that the ancestors of Bhagiratha were turned into ashes due to the curse of Sage Kapila. Bhagirath was told that only Ganga can help attain salvation for them. When Ganga descended, the flow of Ganga was with so much pressure that Earth could not take it. Therefore, Lord Shiva took her in his hair to break Ganga's descent and avoid Ganga sweeping the whole Earth away. Later, Lord Shiva released Ganga.

On Ganga Saptami, devotees worship Goddess Ganga and take bath in the Ganges. It is considered auspicious when the devotees take bath in the Ganges. It is also believed that a holy dip in the Ganges can purge all sins.

Ganga Saptami 2022: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Ganga Saptami, one should take a bath in the Ganges. If you are not able to go for bathing in the Ganges due to some reason, then take a bath by adding a little Ganga water to the bathing water at home. After this, offer flowers, vermilion, akshat, gulal, red flowers, and red sandalwood to the idol of Mother Ganga or in the Ganges river. Along with this, offer jaggery or any sweet in the bhog. In the end, recite Shri Ganga Sahasranama Stotram by lighting an incense lamp and chant the mantra of Goddess Ganga.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav