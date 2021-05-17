Take a look at the wishes, SMSes, quotes and more to share with your family on Ganga Saptami 2021 which will be celebrated on May 18. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganga Saptami 2021 is right around the corner. This is observed as one of the auspicious days when the river Ganga descended onto the earth and this year it is being celebrated on May 18. As per popular Hindu beliefs, Padam Purana and Narada Purana, river Ganga (also known as Ganges) descended onto earth on the seventh day of shukla paksha of Hindu calendar month Vaishakha. This day is also known as Jahnu Saptami.

Take a look at wishes, quotes, SMSes, greetings and more to share with your friends, family and loved ones on this auspicious festival.

Aap sabhi janpad wasiyon ko Ganga Saptami ki hardik shubhkamnaye

Ganga Saptami ki aapko aur aapke parivaar ko hriday se mangal kamnayen

Samast paapon ko dho dene wali patit pawani Maa Ganga ka ashirwaad aap par sadaa bana rahe.

Maa Ganga ka aashirwad aapke aur aapke pariwaar par hamesha bana rahe, issi mangal kamna ke saath Ganga Saptami ki shubhkamnaye.

Sukh aur dukh

jeewan ke rang hain

Man mein umang

Shradha ke sang hain

Ganga maiya ke

dhyaan mein malang hain

Ganga saptami shubh ho

Gangajal se log

ho jaate hain pavitra

Irshya ki mail mita kar

Ho jaayen sabhi mitra

Sab ke jeewan mein

bikhar jayega itra

Ganga saptami ki badhai

Na jaane kyon koi Maa

ka khayaal nahi rakhta

Ganga ka jal dushit ho raha

par koi sawaal nahi karta

Maa Ganga maili nahi hoti

papiyon ke nahane se

Maa Ganga maili hoti hai

Shahar aur karkhanon

ka kuda bahane se

Ganga Saptami ke is paawan awasar par, aap sabhi pat Ganga Maiya ki aseem kripa bani rahe. Ganga Saptami ki shubhkamnaye

Har har Gange

Maa Ganga ko

shat shat naman

May Goddess Ganga bless you with all the happiness & success. Happy Ganga Saptami

May each of the waves of Ganga bless with Success and Happiness to You and Your Family. Happy Ganga Saptami

May you find all the delights of life,

May your all dreams come true.

Happy Ganga Saptami

I wish u

Happy Ganga Saptami

and I pray to Ganga Maa for your prosperous life.

May Maa Ganga bring happiness and prosperity in your life and all your wishes come true

Happy Ganga Saptami

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal