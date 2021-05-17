Ganga Saptami 2021: Share best wishes, quotes, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp statuses with your close ones
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganga Saptami 2021 is right around the corner. This is observed as one of the auspicious days when the river Ganga descended onto the earth and this year it is being celebrated on May 18. As per popular Hindu beliefs, Padam Purana and Narada Purana, river Ganga (also known as Ganges) descended onto earth on the seventh day of shukla paksha of Hindu calendar month Vaishakha. This day is also known as Jahnu Saptami.
Take a look at wishes, quotes, SMSes, greetings and more to share with your friends, family and loved ones on this auspicious festival.
Aap sabhi janpad wasiyon ko Ganga Saptami ki hardik shubhkamnaye
Ganga Saptami ki aapko aur aapke parivaar ko hriday se mangal kamnayen
Samast paapon ko dho dene wali patit pawani Maa Ganga ka ashirwaad aap par sadaa bana rahe.
Maa Ganga ka aashirwad aapke aur aapke pariwaar par hamesha bana rahe, issi mangal kamna ke saath Ganga Saptami ki shubhkamnaye.
Sukh aur dukh
jeewan ke rang hain
Man mein umang
Shradha ke sang hain
Ganga maiya ke
dhyaan mein malang hain
Ganga saptami shubh ho
Gangajal se log
ho jaate hain pavitra
Irshya ki mail mita kar
Ho jaayen sabhi mitra
Sab ke jeewan mein
bikhar jayega itra
Ganga saptami ki badhai
Na jaane kyon koi Maa
ka khayaal nahi rakhta
Ganga ka jal dushit ho raha
par koi sawaal nahi karta
Maa Ganga maili nahi hoti
papiyon ke nahane se
Maa Ganga maili hoti hai
Shahar aur karkhanon
ka kuda bahane se
Ganga Saptami ke is paawan awasar par, aap sabhi pat Ganga Maiya ki aseem kripa bani rahe. Ganga Saptami ki shubhkamnaye
Har har Gange
Maa Ganga ko
shat shat naman
May Goddess Ganga bless you with all the happiness & success. Happy Ganga Saptami
May each of the waves of Ganga bless with Success and Happiness to You and Your Family. Happy Ganga Saptami
May you find all the delights of life,
May your all dreams come true.
Happy Ganga Saptami
I wish u
Happy Ganga Saptami
and I pray to Ganga Maa for your prosperous life.
May Maa Ganga bring happiness and prosperity in your life and all your wishes come true
Happy Ganga Saptami
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal