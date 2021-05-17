Ganga Saptami is one of the important Hindu festivals dedicated to river Ganga. It is being celebrated on May 18. Read on to know about the timings, puja vidhi and more about the auspicious day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganga Saptami is almost here and it is observed as the day when Ganga descended onto the earth. As per Hindu scriptures, Padam Purana and Narada Purana, Ganga descended onto earth on the seventh day of shukla paksha of Hindu calendar month Vaishakha. In 2021, the festival is being celebrated on May 18. This day is also known as Jahnu Saptami.

Ganga Saptami 2021: Date and Shubh Mahurat

Madhyanha mahurat starts from 11:03 am to 01:26 pm

Saptami starts from May 18,2021 at 11:02 am

Saptami ends May 19,2021 at 11:20 am

Ganga Saptami 2021: History and Significance

As per Hindu scriptures, 60000 ancestors of king Bhagirath were turned into ashes due to the curse of Sage Kapila. Bhagirath was told that only Ganga can help attain salvation for them. With the severe efforts of Bhagirath, Ganga descended on Earth. However, the flow of Ganga was with so much pressure that Earth could not take the flow. Therefore on being requested, Lord Shiva agreed to let Ganga flow onto the matted locks and then release it. Post which the river came to the Himalayas.

According to Vishnu Purana Ganga originated from the thumbnail of the left foot of Lord Vishnu. As Ganga is originated from Himalaya it is also believed to be the daughter of Maneka and the king of Himalaya - Himvan. Another belief is that Ganga first descended on Earth on Ganga Dussehra. While flowing violently, Ganga destroyed the ashram of Saint Jahnu. As his meditation was disturbed, he drank the whole water of Ganga in anger. Bhagirath and many other God prayed and requested Saint Jahnu then he released Ganga from his ear. Ganga is treated as daughter of Rishi Jahnu, therefore also known as Jahnvi. As per mythological stories, Saint Jahnu released Ganga on saptami tithi of Vaishakh.

Ganga Saptami 2021: Puja Vidhi

Taking pious dip in holy Ganga is very auspicious. If at home people add gangajal and take bath twice in morning and evening.

Take gangajal in a bowl, light a two faced deepak with cow milk in the centre of the bowl at place of puja. Pray to maa Ganga.

Ganga Saptami 2021: Celebration

Devotees visit Ganga ghats and they offer garland and deepak to Ganga and perform Ganga aarti. It is believed that offering deepak on Ganga Saptami is considered very auspicious, therefore deep daan ceremony is performed at the banks of the river. Fairs are also organized there.

Ganga Saptami 2021: Mantras

Om namo bhagwati hili hili mili mili gange maa pavay pavay.

Ganga sahsranaam strotram is also very auspicious.

