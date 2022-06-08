New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganga Dusshera is an auspicious festival of Hindus which is celebrated to mark avataran (descent) of the holy river the Ganges from heaven to earth. The holy festival of Ganga Dusshera is celebrated on the Dashmi tithi ( tenth day) of Shukla paksha of Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar. This year the auspicious festival of Ganga Dusshera will be celebrated on Thursday.

According to Hindu legends, Goddess Ganga came down from heaven to Earth in order to remove the curse from the souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors on Dashami in the month of Jyeshtha. It is a 10-day-long festival, which commences a day ahead of Nirjala Ekadashi.

This pious festival of Ganga Dusshera is celebrated on a large scale at the banks of Garhmukteshwar, Rishikesh, Hardwar, Prayag raj and Varanasi. On an auspicious day, Aarti of Ganga is performed with multiple lamps at the bank of Ganga in the evening with devotion and enthusiasm. Devotees on this day, gather at the bank of Ganga and take a holy dip with the belief of purification of their body and soul.

Ganga Dussehra 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: June 9, Thursday

Dashami Tithi Begins - 08:21 AM on Jun 09, 2022

Dashami Tithi Ends - 07:25 AM on Jun 10, 2022

Hasta Nakshatra Begins - 04:31 AM on Jun 09, 2022

Hasta Nakshatra Ends - 04:26 AM on Jun 10, 2022

Vyatipata Yoga Begins - 03:27 AM on Jun 09, 2022

Vyatipata Yoga Ends - 01:50 AM on Jun 10, 2022

Ganga Dussehra 2022: Puja Vidhi

- Devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath with the Ganges water and wear fresh, clean clothes.

- Collect all the puja samaghiri before starting the puja

- Offer Arghya to Surya Devta

- Offer incense stick and flowers to deities, especially Lord Shiva

- Recite the mantra and conclude the puja by performing Ganga Aarti

The Ganges is the holiest of rivers for the millions of Hindus and people with strong faith who take bath in the Ganga river during all the ten days of Ganga Dussehra, purging all the sins of the past ten lives. On Ganga Dussehra day thousands of devotees do Ganga Snan and participate in Ganga Aarti at Dasaswamedh Ghat.

Posted By: Ashita Singh