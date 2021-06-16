Ganga Dussehra 2021: Goddess Ganga came down from heaven to Earth in order to remove the curse from the souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors on Dashami in the month of Jyeshtha.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganga Dussehra 2021 is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus as it is observed in honour of Goddess Ganga. Also, known as Gangavataran, marks the descent of the Mother Ganga on the Earth. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Ganga came down from heaven to Earth in order to remove the curse from the souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors on Dashami in the month of Jyeshtha. It is a 10-day-long festival, which commences a day ahead of Nirjala Ekadashi, another important day for Lord Vishnu devotees. Since the Goddess Ganga is a symbol of purity, devotees believe taking a dip in the holy river on this day washes away all past and present sins. Not just this, it is also believed that the holy water may heal any physical ailments. Observing fast and donation on this day also hold great significance.

According to the Hindu calendar, Ganga Dussehra falls in the month of Jyeshtha during the Shukla Paksha. This year the auspicious day will be observed on June 20, 2021.

Ganga Dussehra 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: June 20, Sunday

Dashami tithi begins at 6:45 PM on June 19

Dashami Tithi ends at 4:21 PM on June 20

Hasta Nakshatra starts at 9:38 PM on June 18

Hasta Nakshatra ends at 8:29 PM on June 19

Vyatipata Yoga begins at 12.29 AM on June 17

Vyatipata Yoga ends at 12.26 PM on June 18

Ganga Dussehra 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath with the Ganges water by mixing it with regular bathing water (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and wear fresh, clean clothes.

- Collect all the puja samaghiris before commencing puja

- Offer Arghya to Lord Sun

- Offer incense stick and flowers to deities, especially Lord Shiva

- Recite mantra and conclude the puja by performing Ganga Aarti

- Devotees should observe fast and do charity

Prayagraj, Varanasi, Haridwar, Rishikesh and Garhmukteshwar are some of the most visited religious sites on the day of Ganga Dussehra.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv