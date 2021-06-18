New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganga Dussehra is the celebration day of avataran (descent) of the holy river Ganges from heaven to earth. It is celebrated on the Dashmi tithi ( tenth day) of Shukla paksha of Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar. The festival will fall on June 20.

Ganga Dussehra 2021: Significance and history

With the efforts of Bhagirath Ganga descended to Earth to get rid of the souls of the ancestors of Bhagirath from the curse. Ganga descended on the earth from the kamandal of Lord Brahma in the heaven. And therefore, it is worshipped as a Goddess.

Ganga flows from the states Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. This festival is celebrated in a large scale at the banks of Garhmukteshwar, Rishikesh, Hardwar, Prayag raj and Varanasi. Aarti of Ganga is performed with multiple lamps at the bank of Ganga in the evening with devotion and enthusiasm. People gather at the bank of Ganga and take a holy dip with the belief of purification of their body and soul. Devotees have strong faith that taking bath in Ganga river during all the ten days of Ganga Dussehra, purge all the sins of past ten lives. Donations on this day is treated very auspicious.

Ganga Dussehra 2021: Celebration

Ganges is the holiest of rivers for the millions of Hindus. The day is celebrated with a ritual bath in the river, and offerings of water melons and 'kakdi'. In Mathura and Vrindavan, temples held special 'darshans' of the presiding deity amid a riot of white flowers and fragrance.

"However, many pilgrims visiting the Yamuna are put off by the stinking water, but those who do take a dip return with sense of both fear and guilt," said Jagan Nath Poddar of Vrindavan. The Irrigation Department ensures the release of 1,000 cusecs of extra water for Ganga Dussehra, but it was not done this year, leading to resentment among saints of the Braj area, he added.

With inputs from IANS.

