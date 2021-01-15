Ganesha Chaturthi 2021: The festival will be celebrated across the country, predominantly in the state of Maharashtra, on January 16. People celebrate the occasion by observing fast and worshipping Lord Ganesha to seek his blessings.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganesha Chaturthi will be celebrated across the country, predominantly in the state of Maharashtra, on January 16. The festival falls after Amavasya or the new moon day during the Shukla Paksha. People celebrate the occasion by observing fast and worshipping Lord Ganesha to seek his blessings.

Vinayak Chaturthi is celebrated every month on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha. The festival is considered the most auspicious -- and celebrated pan India with great zeal and fervour -- when it falls in the month of Bhadrapada. To mark the occasion, here are some wishes, messages, and greetings you can share with your friends and family.

Wishes

On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganpati visits your home with bags full of happiness, prosperity, and peace.

May Lord Ganesha always remove obstacles from your life. Happy Ganesha Chaturthi!

Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.

I heartily wish Lord Ganesha filled your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes on Vinayak Chatrurthi for you and your family! Wish u A Great Vinayak Chaturthi.

Wishing that this year, Lord Ganesha blesses you with lots of happiness, success and prosperity! Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!

Wishing you happiness as big as Ganesh’s appetite life is long as his mouse and moments as sweet as his laddus Sending You Wishes On Ganesh Chaturthi

Messages:

As rains bless the Earth Likewise, may Lord Ganesha bless u With never-ending happiness Keep smiling and reciting Ganapatti Bappa Morya! Happy Vinayak Chaturthi 2020

May the lord Vighnavinayaka Remove all obstacles and Shower you with bounties Hope Lord Ganesh visits you With lots of luck and prosperity Happy Vinayak Chaturthi 2020

I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life, May your all dreams come true. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesha shower his blessings on you always…Jai Shree Siddhi Vinayak

May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles and showers you with bounties..” Happy Vinayak Chaturthi

