New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganesha Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha every month in the Hindu calendar. This day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the second son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Also known as Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated with full zeal and zest and is dominantly celebrated in Goa and Maharashtra. On this day, the devotees worship Lord Ganesha and keep a day-long fast. Some people also perform pooja and distribute prasad on this day.

When is Ganesha Chaturthi in February?

This month, Ganesha Chaturthi will fall on the date of February 15, 2021.

Shubh Muhurat of Ganesha Chaturthi

The shubh muhurat for Ganesha puja will begin at 11:28 AM and will end at 1:43 PM. The auspicious timing for this day will remain for 2 hours and 14 minutes.

What is the significance of Ganesha Chaturthi?

It is believed that if the devotees keep a day-long fast on this day they get success in life. The devotees also remain away from obstacles if they fast on this day.

It is also believed that according to Hindu mythology, the people worship Lord Ganesha on the fourth day after the full moon. They achieve success in their life. This is the reason why Lord Ganesha is known as Vighnaharta.

According to Hindu rituals, the devotees should offer red clothes, red flowers, and red sweets to the idol of Lord Ganesha on this day.

To be noted, people should not look at the moon on this day as it is considered inauspicious. On this day, Lord Ganesha cursed Chandra Dev (Moon) because he made fun of Ganesha, and he said that if someone will sight the moon on this day, it is considered that the person will undergo many sufferings.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma