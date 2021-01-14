Vinayak Chaturthi 2021 falls after Amavasya or the new moon day during the Shukla Paksha every month. On this day puja is performed during the Madhyana that is in Noon.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vinayak Chaturthi is also known as Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, is celebrated on the fourth day Shukla Paksha of every month to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. Vinayak Chaturthi is celebrated with full joy and grandeur across the country especially in Maharashtra.

Unlike Sankashti Chaturthi, Vinayak Chaturthi falls after Amavasya or the new moon day during the Shukla Paksha. This year, it will be celebrated on 16 January 2021, as per Hindu beliefs, worshipping Ganesha and observing fast on this day fulfils every desire of a person and overcome their obstacles.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Date & Time

As per Hindu calendar, the eve is falling from 16 January, 11 am to 17 January 8:08 am. Puja Muhurta is starting from 11:29 am to 01:33 pm.

Vinayak Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

1. Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

2. Bath Ganpati Bappa with Ganges water. Then make him wear clean clothes and do his tilak with sindoor.

3.Pray lord Ganesha by offering flower garlands, Light lamps and incense sticks in front of him.

4. Offer Lord Ganesh laddus or modak.

5. Read Ganesh Chalisa, chant Ganesh Mantras and perform Aarti of Lord Ganesha.

Vinayak Chaturthi Significance

Lord Ganesh who is popularly known as Ganpati Bappa has various names like Ekdanta, Vinayaka Heramba and Pillaiyar. On Vinayaka Chaturthi, this puja is performed during the Madhyana (noon), while Sankashti is performed after the moonrise. As per Hindu mythology, worshipping Lord Ganesh on this day has special significance, by observing fast on this day keeps you away from all the obstacles in your life and couples who are facing problems in their married life should observe fast on this day. This is the only reason why he is also known as Vighnaharta.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv