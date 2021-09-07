Ganesha Chaturthi 2021: From rice flour to shadu maati idol, here we have brought you easy ways to make eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols at home:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganesha Chaturthi 2021 is one of the important festivals in India, especially in Maharashtra. It's a ten-day-long festival, which is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. On the tenth day, which marks the end of the festival, the Ganesha idol is carried in a public procession with music and group chanting, then immersed in a nearby body of water such as a river or sea. This year the auspicious day will begin from September 10, 2021.

However, this year, owing to the COVID-19 protocols, people are not allowed to gather in large numbers. Also, immersion of the idol in the sea or river is prohibited in some areas as it leads to severe water pollution, causing great damage to lakes and oceans. So to avoid environmental damage, people have started purchasing eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha.

With an ongoing pandemic, it is wise to make the eco-friendly idol at home to avoid gatherings at the market.

Here we have brought you easy ways to make eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols at home:

Rice Flour Idol

Ingredients

1/2cup Rice flour

1cup of Water

1tbsp of oil bit of patience and 1/2 an hour time.

2or 3 toothpicks for support

For decoration: few cardamom pods for tusks, crown and earrings, pepper, corns for eyes

Vermilion or Red food colour

Turmeric or Yellow food colour

Instructions

Boil water in a pan, take flour in a large bowl. Add oil to the boiling water, take it off the stove and pour it over the flour, stir well using a wooden ladle. All the flour and water should be well mixed. Keep it covered for 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, when it is warm enough to touch, collect and knead the dough into a ball. Take a clean pooja plate to place the Ganesha and start making the lower body of the idol.

Place a toothpick in the centre to support the structure

Turmeric Idol

Have a look at the video below:

Shadu Maati Idol

Also known as natural clay, is one of the best eco-friendly material used to make idols. Have a look at the video below:

Clay & Plant Seed Idol

Step 1: Make the dough by using mixing water and clay.

Step 2: Put some plant seeds in the idols.

Step 3: Cut the clay into different body parts. Start with the lower body part or torso, then hands, ears, trunk and face using clay.

Step 4: Secure the structure by inserting a toothpick in the middle

Step 5: Use small clay balls to make eyes and ears.

Step 6: Once the layout is ready, use a knife or the phone, make intricate dhoti designs.

Step 7: Add little details as per your choice, and your idol is ready.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv