New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With a heavy heart, the day has come where all Lord Ganesha devotees will have to bid adieu to him by performing Ganesh Visarjan 2021, that is, by immersing his idol in a water body such as a river, pond, etc. On this day, devotees celebrate the day by doing dance and playing with colours as they make Lord Ganesha's idol for visarjan. This auspicious day is observed annually on Ananta Chaturdashi tithi, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This year, the day will be observed on September 19, 2021.

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: September 19, Sunday

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 07:40 AM to 12:15 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 01:46 PM to 03:18 PM

Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 06:21 PM to 10:46 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 01:43 AM to 03:12 AM, Sep 20

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:40 AM to 06:08 AM, Sep 20



Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Vidhi

- Before performing Lord Ganesha Visarjan, bath and dress him in new clothes

- Take a silk cloth and tie modak, durva grass, betel nut and money.

- Keep the bundle along with Lord Ganesha's idol

- Offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and ask for forgiveness

- After reaching near the waterbody, immerse the idol along with the silk cloth bundle you packed on the west side.

Ganesh Chaturthi commenced on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of Bhadrapada month, that is, September 10, 2021. Now, on Ananta Chaturthi, he will bid adieu to all his devotees. As per Hindu belief, with the visarjan, he takes away all his devotees' pain, suffering and life obstacles. Lord Ganesh is considered the symbol of wisdom, education, good fortune and prosperity. This is why he is known with various names such as - Gajanana, Dhoomraketu, Ekdanta, Vakrtunda, Siddhi Vinayaka etc.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv