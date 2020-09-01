Ganesh Visarjan 2020: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with huge excitement and enthusiasm across the country, know how to celebrate the festival at home amidst coronavirus crisis

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: Ganesh Chaturthi, an 11-day long festival is celebrated with huge excitement and enthusiasm across the country. People bring Ganpati Bappa home and worship him for 10 days. After that, they immersed the idol of Lord Ganesha with a huge celebration. However, due to coronavirus, there is a prohibition to organize public pandals and mass gatherings. But the enthusiasm of Bappa's devotees never diminishes. So, plan your Ganesh Visarjan at home with proper mantras and puja vidhi. According to Jyotishacharya Sakshi Sharma, Ganesh Visarjan took place on Anant Chaturdashi, which is on 1 September but the devotees can perform the ritual as per their convenience.

Best timings for Ganesh Visarjan

Morning: 9:10 AM to 1:56 AM

Afternoon : 3:32pm to 5.7 pm

Night: from 8 pm to 7 pm

How to do Ganesh Visarjan at home

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Ganapati Visarjan cannot be performed with big pandals, public gathering collectively in the reservoirs and the sea. But the devotes can perform the ritual at home with proper vidhi and mantras. To perform Ganesh Visarjan, recite mantras and verses to pray Lord Ganesha and apply Roli and Chawal on his forehead. After that, fill water in a vessel and immerse the idol of Ganesha in it and after that, the soil can be used in plants. According to Hindu scriptures, Tulsi is forbidden in Ganapati worship so do not offer this water in Tulsi.

Mantras

Aava na jaanami nor jaanami visarjanam.

Worship Goddess Kshamaswa Parameshwaram.

Mantrheenam Kriheenam Bhaktheenam Sureshwar.

Yatpujitam mayadeva in perfect content.

The mythology behind Ganpati Visarjan

It is believed that Maharishi Ved Vyas Ji narrated the story of Mahabharata to Lord Ganesha for continuous 10 days. Lord Ganesh wrote Mahabharata without taking a pause which leads to an increase in his body temperature. When Ved Vyas Ji observed Lord Ganesha he put him into the river to retrieve his normal body temperature. Since then, devotes immerge Lord Ganesha’s idol on this day.

