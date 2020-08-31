Ganesh Visarjan 2020: Check date, time, shubh muhurat of this day here

Ganesh Visarjan 2020: Devotees believe that after immersion, Lord Ganesh returns to his parents – Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati – in Mount Kailash.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lord Ganesh, who commonly known as Ganapati Bappa, is considered as one of the important Gods in India. The God of wisdom and good luck was born Chaturthi Tithi in the month of Bhadrapada of the Hindu calendar and this we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi during the period in honour.

People across India bring Bapp’s status and worship him during the Ganeshotsav to seek his blessings. However, the puja ends on the eleventh day and people bid farewell to Lord Ganesh by immersing him in water. The ritual of submerging Lord Ganesh in water is known as ‘Ganesh Visarjan’.

The ritual of Ganesh Visarjan is important and is considered highly auspicious. This ritual is also known as ‘Anant Chaturdashi’. Devotees believe that after immersion, Lord Ganesh returns to his parents – Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati – in Mount Kailash.

What are the timings for Ganesh Visarjan 2020?

According to drikpanchang, the Prataha Muhurat will begin from 9.10 am and continue till 1.56 pm whereas the Madhyana Muhurat will begin at 3.32 pm and end at 5.07 pm on September 1. The Sandhya Muhurat on September 1 will begin at 8.07 pm and continue till 9.32 pm. The Ratri Muhurat, on the other hand, will begin at 10.56 pm on September 1 and continue till 3.10 am on September 2.

What are the dos and don’ts for Ganesh Visarjan 2020?

It is noteworthy to mention that the concluding puja and aarti of Ganesh Visarjan should be performed at the devotees’ home and not at the visarjan site as it is not auspicious. The devotees should also keep in mind that they must provide enough food for Lord Ganesh during visarjan for his return to Mount Kailash and they also need to sing the Ganesh aarti while giving a farewell to Lord Ganesh during Ganesh Visarjan.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma