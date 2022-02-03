New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People across India will celebrate the auspicious festival of Ganesh Jayanti also known as Maghi Ganesh Jayanti on February 04, 2022. Though the festival is celebrated in entire India, Ganesh Jayanti holds a special significance in Maharashtra and is celebrated with zeal and pomp. The festival in Maharashtra is known by many different names such as Maghi Ganpati, Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi, and Varad Chaturthi.

Ganesh Jayanti significance:

As per Hindu Calendar, Ganesh Jayanti is observed on Shukla Chaturthi during Magha lunar month. Ganesh Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha.

On this auspicious day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha and observe fast. People believe that worshiping Lord Ganesha on this day brings happiness and property to their house.

Ganesha Jayanti 2022: Date and Timing

The festival will be celebrated on February 04, 2022. The Chaturthi Tithi Begins - at 04:38 AM on February 4, 2022, and will go on till 05:47 AM on February 5, 2022.

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat : 11:44 AM to 02:01 PM.

How is Ganesh Jayanti celebrated?

The day begins with offering prayers to Lord Ganesha during the Puja Muhurat. People often prefer to visit temples to seek Lord Ganesha's blessing. The festival is celebrated with great pomp in Maharashtra and some parts of Konkan.

Ganesh Jayanti 2022 in Shiva Yoga

This year the festival falls on a very special occasion as the Ganesh Jayanti is falling under Shiva Yoga. On February 04, Shiva Yoga will remain until 07:10 in the evening. Hence, the festival will be celebrated coinciding with Shiva Yoga. Apart from that, Ravi Yoga begins at 07:08 in the morning and will end at 03.58 in the afternoon.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen