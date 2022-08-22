Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganpati Mantras To Chant For 'Success & Happiness' In Life

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is around the corner and excitement in the air is already visible. Lord Ganesha also known as such as Gajanan, Vighnaharta, Vinayaka, Bhalchandra, Ekadanta, Vakratunda and Krishnapingaksha is worshipped everywhere. Devotees, every year, celebrate this festival of Lord Ganesha with great zeal and pomp. This celebration holds great importance as it was on this day, that Lord Ganesha came down from Kailash parvathi with his beloved mother Goddess Parvathi. This year, the festival will begin on August 31.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, people bring the idol of Lord Ganesh home to worship him and then on the 11th day he is immersed in the water as devotees bid adieu to God in the hope to bring him back next year. During this auspicious festical, it is believed that chanting of shlokas, Mantras and verses, enhances spirituality. Here are some Mantras and Shlokas of Ganesha that you can chant during the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Mantras To Chant

1.Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha, Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

2. Gajananam Bhoota Ganadi Sevitham, Kapittha Jambhu Phalasara Bhakshitam, Umasutam Shoka Vinasha Karanam, Namami Vighneshawara Pada Pankajam

3. Aum Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat

4. Om Ganesh Rinnam Chhindhi Varenyam Hoong Namaah Phutt

5.Om Namo Siddhi Vinayakaya Sarva kaarya kartrey Sarva vighna prashamnay Sarvarjaya. Vashyakarnaya. Sarvajan Sarvastree Purush Aakarshanaya Shreeng Om Swaha.

6. Om Hreeng Greeng Hreeng 7. Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Glaum Gam Ganapataye Vara Varad Sarvajan janmay Vashamanaye Swaha. Tatpurushaye Vidmahe Vakratundaye Dhimahi Tanno Danti Prachodyat Om Shantih Shantih Shanthi.

7.Om Vakratundaik Danstraya Kling Hring Shring Gan Ganapataya Vara Varada Sarvajanan Me Vashmanaya Swaha

Since Lord Ganesha has several names, it is believed that chanting his different names or addressing him with a unique identity can specify what devotees are praying for and what their belief is all about.

Here are some most spoken chanting names of Lord Ganesha:

-Om Ganadhyakhsaya Namah

-Om Gajananaya Namah

-Om Vighnanashaya Namah

-Om Gajkarnakaya Namah

-Om Vikataya Namah

-Om Vinayakaya Namah