Looking To Buy Sweets On Ganesh Chaturthi In Mumbai? Check Out These Guidelines Here

The Festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is knocking at the door. From beautiful decorative items being sold in the markets to sweet shops selling all kinds of sweets, the enthusiasm and zeal of the celebration are all in the air. Meanwhile, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in Mumbai has issued an advisory to sweet buyers and sellers in the city.

The FDA in its directions asked the shopkeepers to keep the place clean and also warned them against any practice of adulteration. Additionally, the agency also shared a toll-free number for the customers. In case they find substandard sweet products during the festival, they can inform the agency by calling on that number.

Buyers can call on the toll-free number- 1800222356 and report poor quality products being sold in the market. You can also go through the below-mentioned directions before buying any sweets.

FDA's Advisory To Customers Buying Sweets:

- Purchase the products from a licensed shop instead of taking them from street vendors.

- Do not buy sweets that are not freshly made.

- Do not forget to check the 'use by date' before buying any sweets and make sure you don't end up buying any product that has crossed the expiry date.

- In case you notice any adulteration, immediately alert the agency.

Meanwhile, the agency has also issued directions for sweet makers and shopkeepers.

Advisory For Sweet Makers And Shopkeepers:

- Make sweets in hygienic conditions.

- Use drinking water while you make the sweets.

- Put a 'use by date' while keeping the sweets on display on the counter for sale.

- A temperature check must be done on the workers before they start the preparation.

- The manufacturer must publish the expiry date of every food product.

- Every manufacturer who is involved in the production of the sweets should undergo a medical test.

- Workers should not be suffering from any infections or skin diseases.

Reportedly, those who do not follow the guidelines will be charged with a fine of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 and a case can also be filed against them. Additionally, legal action according to the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 shall be taken against them, the FDA cautioned.