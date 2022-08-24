Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Learn The Meaning Of Lord Ganesha's Most Common And Uncommon Names

Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious Hindu festival that is celebrated for 10 days in the reverence of Lord Ganesha - the elephant headed deity. Ganesha is known to be the younger son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Ganesh Chaturthi is considered to symbolise Ganesha's rebirth and to represent "fresh beginnings."

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

The Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month is thought to have been the time of Lord Ganesh's birth. August or September are the typical months for the celebration.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this year on August 31. Ganeshotsav will go on for ten days and will end on Anant Chaturdashi. The lord's idol will be submerged in water on the Visarjan day, the last day of the Ganeshotsav.

Lord Ganesha And His Various Names

Lord Ganesha is a composite Sanskrit phrase that translates to "lord of a multiplicity of people". Similarly, the name "Ganapati" (or Ganadhyakshaya), which is how people usually refer to the Shiv-Parvati son, has the same meaning.

Ganesha, the Lord of the Arts and Sciences and the Deity of Wisdom, is recognised by 108 different names. As the God of new beginnings, he is honoured at the commencement all rituals and ceremonies. He is affectionately known as Vinayaka or Ganapati. There is a long list of names, though, that we weren't even aware of if we try to delve a bit deeper! Check out below:

Uncommon Names of Lord Ganesha

Dhoomravarna: “Dhoomra” and “Varna” are Sanskrit terms for colour, hue, and appearance, respectively. Due to Lord Ganesh's pale appearance, he is referred to as Dhoomravarna.

Gunina: It means the Lord of All Virtues.

Eshanputra: It means the one who is the son of Lord Shiva.

Ganadhyaksha: This name has two interpretations. The first is described as "a controller of those things that can be measured." The other is the controller of all the lords.

Haridra: It is referred to the one who is golden in colour.

Mahabala: It is referred to Ganesha as he is the extremely strong lord.

Rakta: It denotes the red coloured appearance of the lord.

Tarun: It means the lord who is ageless and eternal.

Vighaneshwar: The name signifies the lord who vanishes all obstacles.

Vidyavaridhi: It referes to the lord of all wisdom.

Nadapratithishta: It means the lord who adores music.

Uddanda: Nemesis of vices and wrongdoings.

Siddhidata: The one who bestows success and good fortune.

Manomay: It refers to the the lord who is the winner of hearts

The Common Names of Lord Ganesha

Vighnaharta: While "harta" indicates one who removes, the word "vighna" connotes difficulties. It is common to refer to Ganesha by this name, which symbolizes the divine power that Ganesha embodies—the capacity to end issues and suffering in the lives of his worshippers.

Bhalchandra: The name's meaning comes from the Ganesha avatar (Bala/child) who wears the moon on his brow.

Ekadanta: The word "eka" (one), "danta" refers to the single-tusked Ganesha's shattered teeth (tooth).

Lambodara: Traditionally, it denotes the person with a big belly. The Mudgala Purana claims that Ganesha's Lambodara avatar shielded the gods from the problematic Krodhasura.

Vakratunda: Ganesha's first appearance here denotes a twisted (vakra) trunk (tunda). He defeated the demon Matsara, aiding in the restoration of the lost kingdom of the gods.

Gajanan: The elephant-headed god is known by this name because, as the name implies, he has an elephant's face.