Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know History And Significance Of Ganesh Chauth

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by the Hindu community. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and Ganesh Chauth, Lord Ganesh is worshipped for the prosperity and good fortune. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31, 2022, and Ganesh Visarjan will happen on September 9, 2022.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Significance

According to the beliefs, Lord Ganesh was born during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi ends after 10 days on Ganesh Visarjan, which is also called Anant Chaturdashi. Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh in a water body after a gala street procession on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganesh is also worshipped first among all Gods and before starting any Puja or ritual.

On the eleventh day, the statue of Lord Ganesha is immersed in the water body. Thousands of devotees join the procession and fill the whole atmosphere with the chanting of Lord Ganesha. Some devotees perform Ganesha Visarjan on the 3rd, 5th or 7th day rather than performing it on the 11th day as per their family tradition.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: History

Lord Ganesh is depicted as having an elephant head with a human body. He also represented with four hands. He carries a noose and a goad in his upper hands and holds Abhay Mudra and a bowl full of Modaks in his lower hands. The mount of Lord Ganesha is a mouse. Lord Ganesh is the personification of wisdom and he is also called the embodiment of all three virtues namely Buddhi, Siddhi and Riddhi known as wisdom, spirituality and prosperity respectively. The other two virtues are considered to be the consorts of Lord Ganesha.

According to beliefs, Riddhi and Siddhi were daughters of Lord Brahma who himself conducted the wedding ceremony of Lord Ganesha. It is believed that Lord Ganesh had two sons Shubh and Labh, the personification of auspiciousness and profit respectively. Meanwhile, it is also believed that Lord Ganesh was Brahmachari. Lord Ganesh has several names including Gajanana, Vighnaraja, Vinayaka, Vighnaharta, etc.