Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Home Decoration Ideas For Vinayak Chaturthi

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is just a few days away and people have already started their preparations. This year, Vinayak Chaturthi will start on August 31 and will end with Ganesh Visarjan which will take place on September 9, 2022.

The day which marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm. According to the Hindu Calender, the auspicious festival falls on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada.

Devotees bring the idol of Lord Ganesha to their homes and worship him for ten days. With the onset of the festival, people start making prasad, also called bhog, and decorating their homes before the arrival of Bappa.

Though you can always hit markets and get beautiful decorative items, you still need to think of ideas as to how to decorate the idol and your home.

Here are some home decor ideas that will make your task easier and simpler. Take a look:

Colourful Lights:

There are varieties of lights available in the market. You can always bring it and decorate your house with different colourful lights.

Flowers:

Festivals are incomplete without flowers. From making garlands to using them as a decor item, flowers never go out of trend and the best part is they go so well with the vibe that it makes you feel all festive. Don't worry, you don't need to be a gardener to get all those flowers. You can always get artificial flowers from the shops.

Fruits:

If you are planning on hosting the idol of Ganesha for a short span of time, you can use fruits as decoration. You can put similar fruits on one plate and can offer it to your guests as Prasad.

DIY:

There are many ideas that are available on the internet for the festival. You can always do something innovative with things lying at your home like colourful papers or boxes. You can also make handmade decorating items using those papers.

Eco-Friendly Lamps:

Lights symbolises the triumph of good and hope. To illuminate the place where you have placed the idol, you can always use candles or diyas. You can also melt different colourful candles and mix paint with them and can make new and beautiful candles.