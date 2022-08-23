Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Do's And Don'ts To Follow While Performing Ganpati Puja

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. The 10-day-long celebration for Lord Ganesha will start on August 31, this year and the Visarjan will take place on September 9. Hailed as Viganharta or Vinayaka, Lord Ganesha is worshipped in all over India for good fortune and prosperity.

Ganesh Chaturthi is widely celebrated in Maharashtra and parts of North India. During the Ganeshotsav, devotees bring home Ganesha Idol and worship them with great fervour. In the city, every home is decorated before the arrival of Ganpati. As per traditions, Ganpati is offered modak (his favourite sweet) as bhog and then served as prasad. When performing Ganesh Puja, there are a lot of rituals and other things that devotees need to keep in mind.

So as the festival of joy and happiness is arriving, here are some do's and don'ts that people need to keep in mind while worshipping Gajanana.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Do's

All the devotees as per their faith can bring Ganpati a home for 1.5 days, 3 days, 7 days or 10 days. Decorate the 'aasan' where Ganpati's idol will be kept. Once Ganesha's idol is brought home, he should be offered with all the things, be it food, water or prasad, everything must be offered to Lord Ganesh first. Devotees must prepare sattvic food and first offer Lord Ganesha the dish so that the dishes are blessed by him before you consume them. Ganesha Idol should be made from clay material and colours should be chosen based on the natural spectrum of colours. No artificial metallic tint should be chosen. In case you live in a place where there is no pond or any other waterbody nearby, just immerse the idol of Ganesha in your own house, inside a bucket, or a drum. If not at home, then the idol to a nearby natural reservoir for immersion.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Don'ts