Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date And Time: Know Shubh Muhurat For Vinayak Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious festival celebrated by Hindus. It is also called Vinayak Chaturthi and Hindus on this day worship Lord Ganesha and observe fast. The festival is celebrated on the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

The day marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha who is also referred to as Dukh Harta (remover of sorrows) and Sukh Harta (giver of happiness). As per Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is hailed as the Pratham Pujya (the first recipient of devotees' prayers and offerings), and Hindus worship him before the beginning of any new task.

However, the day is not celebrated on the same date every year. The festival this year will fall on August 31, 2022.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Timing

Chaturthi Tithi Begins- 03:33 PM on Aug 30, 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 03:22 PM on Aug 31, 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi Muhurat in Different Cities:

11:20 AM to 01:50 PM - Pune

11:05 AM to 01:38 PM - New Delhi

10:55 AM to 01:24 PM - Chennai

11:11 AM to 01:43 PM - Jaipur

11:01 AM to 01:31 PM - Hyderabad

11:05 AM to 01:39 PM - Gurgaon

11:06 AM to 01:40 PM - Chandigarh

10:21 AM to 12:52 PM - Kolkata

11:24 AM to 01:54 PM - Mumbai

11:06 AM to 01:34 PM - Bengaluru

11:24 AM to 01:56 PM - Ahmedabad

11:04 AM to 01:37 PM - Noida

The Ganeshotsav, the festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi, ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh in a water body after a gala street procession.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Puja Shubh Muhurat

Ganesha Chaturthi 2022 Madhyana Puja Shubh Muhurat is between 11:05 AM to 01:38 PM

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 time to avoid moon sighting

One must avoid the sighting of the Moon between 3:33 PM to 8:40 PM on August 30 and 9:26 PM to 9:11 PM on August 31.

Moon Sighting On Ganesh Chaturthi:

It is believed that one should not sight the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi. Sighting the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi creates Mithya Dosham or Mithya Kalank which means a false accusation of stealing something.