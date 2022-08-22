Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date And Time: Know Shubh Muhurat For Vinayak Chaturthi

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 04:02 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious festival celebrated by Hindus. It is also called Vinayak Chaturthi and Hindus on this day worship Lord Ganesha and observe fast. The festival is celebrated on the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.
The day marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha who is also referred to as Dukh Harta (remover of sorrows) and Sukh Harta (giver of happiness). As per Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is hailed as the Pratham Pujya (the first recipient of devotees' prayers and offerings), and Hindus worship him before the beginning of any new task.
However, the day is not celebrated on the same date every year. The festival this year will fall on August 31, 2022.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Timing
Chaturthi Tithi Begins- 03:33 PM on Aug 30, 2022
Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 03:22 PM on Aug 31, 2022
Ganesh Chaturthi Muhurat in Different Cities:
11:20 AM to 01:50 PM - Pune
11:05 AM to 01:38 PM - New Delhi
10:55 AM to 01:24 PM - Chennai
11:11 AM to 01:43 PM - Jaipur
11:01 AM to 01:31 PM - Hyderabad
11:05 AM to 01:39 PM - Gurgaon
11:06 AM to 01:40 PM - Chandigarh
10:21 AM to 12:52 PM - Kolkata
11:24 AM to 01:54 PM - Mumbai
11:06 AM to 01:34 PM - Bengaluru
11:24 AM to 01:56 PM - Ahmedabad
11:04 AM to 01:37 PM - Noida
The Ganeshotsav, the festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi, ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh in a water body after a gala street procession.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Puja Shubh Muhurat
Ganesha Chaturthi 2022 Madhyana Puja Shubh Muhurat is between 11:05 AM to 01:38 PM
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 time to avoid moon sighting
One must avoid the sighting of the Moon between 3:33 PM to 8:40 PM on August 30 and 9:26 PM to 9:11 PM on August 31.
Moon Sighting On Ganesh Chaturthi:
It is believed that one should not sight the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi. Sighting the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi creates Mithya Dosham or Mithya Kalank which means a false accusation of stealing something.