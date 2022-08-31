Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Check Date, Auspicious Timings, Puja Vidhi And Other Details Of Vinayak Chaturthi

After the Covid-19 outbreak ruined the celebrations for the previous two years, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated across the nation this year with full fervour and joy. The Lord Ganesha festival, which lasts 10 days, begins today. The big celebrations will start on August 31 and will continue till September 9, 2022.

As per the Hindu calendar, the event occurs on the Shukla Paksha of the month of Bhadrapada. People commemorate Lord Ganesha's birthdate on this day, also referred to as Vinayaka, Suk Karta (the giver of happiness), and Dukh Harta (remover of all unhappiness). To ensure success in all of our new endeavours, Lord Ganesha is supposed to be worshipped before all of the other gods.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Timings:

On August 30, tithi begins at 3:33 PM.

Tithi concludes on August 31 at 3:22 PM.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Shubh Muhurat:

There is a Madhyana Puja Shubh Muhurat during Ganesh Chaturthi, which will happen between 11:05 AM and 1:38 PM.

Avoid Moon Sighting on 30th August:

Moon sightings are prohibited on Ganesh Chaturthi in accordance with Hindu religious doctrine. Moon sightings during Ganesh Chaturthi are reported to cause Mithya Dosham or Mithya Kalank. It means that someone will accuse you of stealing something if you saw the moon on this day. On August 30, you should stay indoors between 03:33 PM to 08:40 PM.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Puja Vidhi:

The Ganapati idol is placed in the home on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Following that, Ganesh Ji is revered for ten days with much grandeur. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, take a bath in the morning before establishing the Lord Ganesha statue. After that, place the Ganesh Ji idol on a post by covering it with crimson cloth. Next, water should be used to bathe Lord Ganesha. Offer the lord some Akshat (rice seeds), Durva Dal (grass), flowers, fruits, flower garlands, etc. after Abhishek.

Then, give him laddus or modak and do the aarti using an incense lamp. It is believed that in order to receive the blessings of Ganpati Bappa, one must properly worship him on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. All of life's problems are solved with this. Additionally, it is lucky to recite the Ganesh Chalisa on this day.