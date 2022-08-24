Ganesh Chaturthi Best Bollywood Songs: Ganeshotsav Is Incomplete Without These Songs

The beautiful festival of Ganesh Chaturthi which marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha is knocking at the door. People are all excited to bring Ganesha home and worship him. The ten-day festival this year will commence on August 31 and will conclude on September 9 with Ganesh Visarjan.

Meanwhile, we all know that no festival is complete without songs and when it comes to music, Bollywood has some amazing musical tracks that will fill the hearts of devotees with enthusiasm and will boost their energy.

Take a look at the Bollywood songs you can include in your list that will go perfectly with the vibe.

1. Deva Shri Ganesha- Agneepath (2012):

This song never goes out of trend and is played on almost every Ganesh Chaturthi Puja. The song is sung by Ajay Gigavle and is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song features actor Hritik Roshan and the beats of the song are so energetic that it goes perfectly with the vibe.

2. Sadda Dil Vi Tu- ABCD (2013):

The song features a great fusion of Indian classical music with western dance. The song is from the dance drama movie, ABCD: Anybody Can Dance which was directed by Remo D’Souza.

3. Sindoor Lal Chadayo- Vaastav (1999):

It is one of the popular songs from Sanjay Dutt's movie Vaastav. The song hit our minds every time we think of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The song is a perfect mixture of all the emotions of the festival. The song is sung by Ravindra Sathe and is played in almost all the Ganpati pandals across the country.

4. Mourya Re- Don (2006):

The song stars Shah Rukh Khan and is from the movie Don which was released in 2006. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and is a perfect match for the occasion.

5. Gajanana- Bajirao Mastani (2015):

The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and the lyricist of the song is Prashant Ingole. The song is from the movie Bajirao Mastani and stars Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh. It is a beautiful song that can be used during Ganesh aarti.