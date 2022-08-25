Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 6 Types Of Modak You Can Make On Vinayak Chaturthi

Indians are all ready to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022. This year the festival will commence on August 31 and Ganesh Visarjan will take place on September 9. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha.

As per Hindu Mythology, he is worshipped first among all Gods and before starting any Puja or ritual. Devotees, during the 10-day festival, perform rituals and offer prasad, also called bhog to the Deity. And when it comes to sweets, we all know that Lord Ganesha is fond of modak.

Did you know that Ganesha is also referred to as Modakpriya because of his love for modaks. This is a must prasad that is prepared in almost every home that celebrates the day.

While we all know about the original and basic modak, here are some new types of modaks you can always experiment with.

Take a look:

1. Steamed Modak:

Steam modaks, also called Ukadiche modak are made in a steamer pan and are the most famous kind of modak. It is made up of rice flour, maida, or wheat flour and is stuffed with jaggery and grated coconut.

(Picture: Twitter/@21spices)

2. Rava Modak:

The outer casing of modak is made up of rava and it can be stuffed with anything including grated coconut, jaggery, chopped nuts and seeds.

(Picture: Twitter/@AsariShirisha)

3. Chocolate Modak:

Did you ever think of making chocolate modak? Well, you can always try something innovative. The outer covering of this kind of modak can be made from chocolate powder and you can stuff it with melted chocolate and dry fruits.

(Picture: Twitter/@DeirdreM2551)

4. Fried Modak:

It is also called patholi and is also included in the most common modaks made during the festival. These modaks can be made from wheat flour. It is deep-fried and stuffed with sweet chewy coconut stuffing.

(Picture: Twitter/@theanilgroup)

5. Chana Dal Modak:

Chana Dal Modak is also made similar to steam modak except the filling of this is made from cooked chana dal and jaggery mixed in it.

(Picture: Twitter/@Travelkhana)

6. Dry Fruits Modak:

The filling of this kind of modak is made up of dry fruits like almonds, cashew nuts, raisins, chironji, pistachios, and seedless dates.

(Picture: Twitter/ @MyLittleMoppet)