Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Popular Prasad Recipies You Can Make At Home

The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. The festival will begin on August 31, 2022, and the Visarjan will take place on September 9. As per Hindu Mythology, it is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha will bring prosperity and good fortune.

The festival is celebrated with great zeal and excitement and devotees enchant hymns, present flowers, perform Aarti and offer prasad to the Deity. It is believed that Ganesha loves modak and so it is prepared in every home and served to Ganpati Bappa as a bhog.

The Prasad is first offered to God and then served to everyone. Apart from the modak, devotees also prepare many other sweets to please God. Here are some popular bhog recipes you can offer to God during the 10-day celebration.

1. Modak:

(Picture Credit: Twitter/@marathikedar)

This is a must prasad which is made in every home as it is believed to be God's favourite sweet. This is the reason why Ganesha is also called Modakpriya. You can make different types of modak like dry fruit modak, chocolate modak, steamed modak, fried modak, etc.

2. Puran Poli:

(Picture Credit: Twitter/@JellybeanieJake)

One of the most prepared bhog by Maharashtrians during festivals is Puran Poli. Many people also offer this along with Modak on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Puran Poli is a flat bread made up of maida and is stuffed with sweet lentils and jaggery.

3. Motichoor Laddoo:

(Picture Credit: Twitter/@desifoodlovers)

Lord Ganesha is believed to be very fond of Motichoor Laddoo and it is the most common prasad used during the worship of Ganesha. Apart from this, you can also make Coconut Laddoo, Til Ke Laddoo, etc, and offer it to God.

4. Shrikhand:

(Picture Credit: Twitter/@HappilyFoodish)

It is a common prasad in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The sweet dish is made of strained yogurt with toppings of nuts and raisins.

5. Kheer:

(Picture Credit: Twitter/@MamtaPatwal3)

The festival of Hindus is always incomplete without this dessert that is made in almost every home on several significant occasions. This is also offered to Ganesha as prasad during the Ganesh Chaturthi Puja.