Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Popular Prasad Recipies You Can Make At Home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here are some popular bhog recipes you can offer to God during the 10-day celebration.

By Anushka Vats
Updated: Wed, 24 Aug 2022 12:40 PM IST
Minute Read
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Popular Prasad Recipies You Can Make At Home
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Twitter image

The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. The festival will begin on August 31, 2022, and the Visarjan will take place on September 9. As per Hindu Mythology, it is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha will bring prosperity and good fortune.

The festival is celebrated with great zeal and excitement and devotees enchant hymns, present flowers, perform Aarti and offer prasad to the Deity. It is believed that Ganesha loves modak and so it is prepared in every home and served to Ganpati Bappa as a bhog.

The Prasad is first offered to God and then served to everyone. Apart from the modak, devotees also prepare many other sweets to please God. Here are some popular bhog recipes you can offer to God during the 10-day celebration.

1. Modak:

(Picture Credit: Twitter/@marathikedar)

This is a must prasad which is made in every home as it is believed to be God's favourite sweet. This is the reason why Ganesha is also called Modakpriya. You can make different types of modak like dry fruit modak, chocolate modak, steamed modak, fried modak, etc.

Also Read
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Famous Ganpati Temples To Visit During..
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Famous Ganpati Temples To Visit During..

2. Puran Poli:

(Picture Credit: Twitter/@JellybeanieJake)

One of the most prepared bhog by Maharashtrians during festivals is Puran Poli. Many people also offer this along with Modak on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Puran Poli is a flat bread made up of maida and is stuffed with sweet lentils and jaggery.

3. Motichoor Laddoo:

(Picture Credit: Twitter/@desifoodlovers)

Lord Ganesha is believed to be very fond of Motichoor Laddoo and it is the most common prasad used during the worship of Ganesha. Apart from this, you can also make Coconut Laddoo, Til Ke Laddoo, etc, and offer it to God.

Also Read
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Learn The Meaning Of Lord Ganesha's Most Common And..
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Learn The Meaning Of Lord Ganesha's Most Common And..

4. Shrikhand:

(Picture Credit: Twitter/@HappilyFoodish)

It is a common prasad in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The sweet dish is made of strained yogurt with toppings of nuts and raisins.

5. Kheer:

(Picture Credit: Twitter/@MamtaPatwal3)

The festival of Hindus is always incomplete without this dessert that is made in almost every home on several significant occasions. This is also offered to Ganesha as prasad during the Ganesh Chaturthi Puja.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.