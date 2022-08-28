Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Outfits Inspired From Bollywood Divas For Vinayak Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and Ganesh Chauth, is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by the Hindu community every year. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31, 2022, and Ganesh Visarjan will happen on September 9, 2022. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi ends after 10 days on Ganesh Visarjan.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. People wear new traditional clothes on this day as well. Take inspiration from these Bollywood celebrities to pick an outfit for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looks simply stunning in this white saree with pink flower patterns. To complete her look, she added white flowers to her hair bun and wore a pair of jhumkaas.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore this beautiful pink suit amid Liger promotions. Ananya wore a long pink kurta and pink palazzo with it. She also wore beautiful earrings to complete her look.

Kiara Advani

Kiara looks like a dream in this beautiful pink lehenga. The lehenga has white and golden embroidery which adds beauty to the outfit.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri aces every traditional outfit. You can wear this simple yet elegant lehenga on Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress kept her hair open and wore a pair of jhumkaas as well.

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress looks beautiful in this green saree. If you want to keep your outfit simple yet simple, this green saree is the best option for you.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi ends after 10 days on Ganesh Visarjan. Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh in a water body on the eleventh day. Some devotees perform Ganesha Visarjan on the 3rd, 5th or 7th day rather than performing it on the 11th day as per their family tradition. Thousands of devotees join the procession and fill the whole atmosphere with the chanting of Lord Ganesha.

Lord Ganesh is depicted as having an elephant head with a human body. Lord Ganesh is the personification of wisdom and he is also called the embodiment of all three virtues namely Buddhi, Siddhi and Riddhi known as wisdom, spirituality and prosperity respectively. The other two virtues are considered to be the consorts of Lord Ganesha.