Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Ganpati Devotional Songs To Celebrate Vinayak Chaturthi

The preparation for the 10-day long festival of lord Ganesha, 'Ganesh Chaturthi' also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi has begun with ebullience in the various parts of the country. Based on the Hindu Calendar, it will be observed on August 31st, and the festival's final day, known as Ganpati Visarjan, will take place on September 9th.

The event is carried out in grand style! Every event features delicious food, lovely lighting, flowers, and musical, empowering, and devotional bhajans. These songs and bhajans significantly enhance the event and play a significant role in the overall celebration. It would be lacking if there was no music. So let's take a look at some of the wonderfully composed and melodiously sung Ganesh Chaturthi devotional songs.

Ekadantaya Vakratundaya

This song by Shankar Mahadevan is a compilation of 108 names of Lord Ganesha. It is a must-play song on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. It infuses the area with zeal and piety.

Sukh harta dukh harta

It is believed that lord Ganesha is the removal of obstacles and providers of happiness, and this song states the same fact. It definitely lifts the energy of the audience.

MangalMurti Gauri lala

A very serene and melodious song sung by Hariharan.

Shendur Lal Chadhayo Achchha Gajmukhko

Every Marathi would be familiar with this bhajan. This is a really spirited devotional bhajan. The bhajan's instruments and lyrics amplify the worshipper's enthusiasm

Prarthana Hey Gajvadana

A highly meditative and pious bhajan sung by Asha Bhosale, a legend in the world of music. This bhajan will undoubtedly be the ideal accompaniment for your evening aarti.

Since the reign of Shivaji, it has been a tradition to devote 10 consecutive days to worshipping the elephant-headed god Ganesha. Lord Ganesha is said to provide wisdom and prosperity to the earth for ten days during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, which commemorates the birth anniversary of the Lord.

This festival is majorly celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa, however, the glory of the festivals is seen throughout the country. Devotees bring home the idols of Ganesha keeping in mind the “shubh” Muhurat and place them on a higher surface. Huge pandals for Ganesha are made in various parts of the state.

Many pandas are built all around the state during the Ganeshotsav, which is the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. Some of the most famous ones are Lalbaugh’s lalbaugcha Raja, and Fort’s For cha Raja. Kashavji Naik Chal Gnapati. These locations draw a sizable number of tourists and worshippers. These pandals' idols are a sight to behold and a delight for the eyes.