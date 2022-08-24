Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Famous Ganpati Temples To Visit During Ganeshotsav

Lord Ganesha is a much-worshipped deity in India and as Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is arriving excitement in devotees is increasing. Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival celebrated to honour Lord Ganesha, who is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The 10-day long festival in India is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The festival is marked with the installation of Lord Ganesh's clay murtis and then the deity is offered with prasad and other offerings. The festival ends on the tenth day after the start, when the idol is carried in a public procession with music and group chanting, then immersed in water. During this festival, people visit Lord Ganesha's temple to worship him and seek blessings.

Here is a list of temples to visit during Ganesh Chaturthi 2022:

Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai

Siddhivinayak Temple located in Mumbai is one of the most famous temples of Viganharta. Established in the year 1801 it is one of the grand temples of Mumbai. The Ganesha here is also called Navasacha Ganpati which means if you truly wish for something then it is granted.

Ganpatipule Temple, Ratnagiri

Located on the Konkan coast, Ganpatipule's Lord Ganesha Idol is almost a 400-year-old and believed that the idol naturally evolved. The temple gets the first rays of sunlight all through February to November.

Ranthambore Ganesh Temple, Rajasthan

Ranthambore Temple is the oldest Ganesh temple in India. As per beliefs, Lord Krishna and his wife Rukmini sought blessings from this temple during their wedding. This is the Pratham Ganesha or the Trinetra idol of the Hindu religion.

Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, Chennai

Located in Besant Nagar in Chennai this is a famous lord Ganesha temple and is often visited by devotees, especially during festivals. In the temple, there are idols of Vinayakar with Siddhi. There is also a small idol that was worshipped initially.

Dagdusheth Ganpati, Pune

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple is the most popular Ganesha temple in Maharashtra and one of the major attractions in Pune. The temple has giant 7.5 feet tall and 4 feet wide Ganpati idol, which is ornately decorated with precious gold jewellery