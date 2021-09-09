Ganesh Chaturthi is falling on September 10, this year. Celebrate the auspicious Hindu festival by sharing these greetings, images, statuses and more with your near and dear ones. Scroll down to read more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganesh Chaturthi is right around the corner and so is the fun and frolic which comes along with this 11-day long festival. As the name suggests, this auspicious festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Lord Ganesh is worshipped as God of wisdom and obstacle remover therefore, he is known as Vighnaharta, where 'vighna' means the obstacles and 'harta' means the one who removes them. Lord Ganesh is worshipped before starting something new like a new job or a marriage.

Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaviti, the festival is celebrated on Bhadrapad Shukla Chaturthi of Hindu Lunar Calendar. Ths year, Ganesh Mahotsav will be observed from September 10, 2021 till September 21, 2021.

To make the festival even more special for you here we are with a few wishes, images, SMSes and more to share with your loved ones. Take a look:

May Ganesha always stay your mentor and protector and remove obstacles from your life. Wish you and family a Happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the happiness & success. Greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi!

I pray to Lord Ganesha that may you have a prosperous and long life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of Lord Ganesh,

Spread the message of honesty, and love through this world.

Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

Today was the day Lord Ganesh came to earth and destroyed evil with love. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever!

A new sunrise, a new start. Oh lord Ganesha, keep loving me in your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

A new sunrise, a new start

Oh Lord Ganesha, keep loving me as your part.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Hoping this Ganesh Chaturthi

will be the start of the year that

brings happiness for you.

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mangal Murti Morya! Wish you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesh removes all obstacles and showers you with bounties.

