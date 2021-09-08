Amidst the 11-day long Ganesh Utsav devotees sing devotional songs and bhajans, prepare modak as prasad, worship Lord Ganesha and chant his mantras. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lord Ganesha is one of the most worshipped deities in the Hindu religion. He is also known as Ganapati, Vinayaka and by many other names. And now since Ganesh Chaturthi is right around the corner, people are prepping for the grand festival where he is worshipped for 11 days. This year the festival will be falling on September 10.

Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, Ganesh Utsav is a religious Hindu festival which is celebrated on the arrival of Lord Ganesh with Mata Parvati from Kailash Parvat. Clay idols of Lord Ganesh are brought home and worshipped for eleven days before immersing him in holy waters. Amidst these days devotees sing devotional songs and bhajans, prepare modak as prasad, worship Lord Ganesha and chant his mantras.

Therefore, on the auspicious festival here we are with different mantras of Lord Ganesha, which you can recite for 108 times on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi according to your zodiac sign. Doing this will bring good luck and prosperity.

Aries

Mantra - Om Vakrtunday hun

What to offer - Offer red fruit and red flowers.

Taurus

Mantra - Om heen green heen

What to offer - Offer white sweets and white flowers.

Gemini

Mantra - Om gann ganpataye namah

What to offer - Offer Petha sweets and durba grass.

Cancer

Mantra - Om Varday namah

What to offer - Offer batasha or white sweets and white flowers.

Leo



Mantra - Om sumangalay namah

What to offer - Offer red flowers and jaggery.

Virgo

Mantra - Om chintamannye namah

What to offer - Offer sweets of moong daal and durba grass.

Libra

Mantra - Om vakrtunday namah

What to offer - Offer coconut and white sweets and white flowers.





Scorpio

Mantra - Om namo Bhagwate gajananay

What to offer - Offer red flowers and red fruit.





Sagittarius

Mantra - Om gan ganpate namah

What to offer - Offer yellow flowers and besan laddu





Capricorn

Mantra - Om gann namah

What to offer - Offer paan, supari, laung ilayachi and durba grass.

Aquarius

Mantra - Om gann muktaye fatt

What to offer - Offer paan, supari, laung and ilayachi and blue flowers.





Pisces

Mantra - Om gann ganpataye namah.

What to offer - Offer yellow flowers, saffron and honey.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal