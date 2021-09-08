Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Lord Ganesha mantras to chant according to your zodiac sign for good luck; also know what to offer
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lord Ganesha is one of the most worshipped deities in the Hindu religion. He is also known as Ganapati, Vinayaka and by many other names. And now since Ganesh Chaturthi is right around the corner, people are prepping for the grand festival where he is worshipped for 11 days. This year the festival will be falling on September 10.
Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, Ganesh Utsav is a religious Hindu festival which is celebrated on the arrival of Lord Ganesh with Mata Parvati from Kailash Parvat. Clay idols of Lord Ganesh are brought home and worshipped for eleven days before immersing him in holy waters. Amidst these days devotees sing devotional songs and bhajans, prepare modak as prasad, worship Lord Ganesha and chant his mantras.
Therefore, on the auspicious festival here we are with different mantras of Lord Ganesha, which you can recite for 108 times on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi according to your zodiac sign. Doing this will bring good luck and prosperity.
Aries
Mantra - Om Vakrtunday hun
What to offer - Offer red fruit and red flowers.
Taurus
Mantra - Om heen green heen
What to offer - Offer white sweets and white flowers.
Gemini
Mantra - Om gann ganpataye namah
What to offer - Offer Petha sweets and durba grass.
Cancer
Mantra - Om Varday namah
What to offer - Offer batasha or white sweets and white flowers.
Leo
Mantra - Om sumangalay namah
What to offer - Offer red flowers and jaggery.
Virgo
Mantra - Om chintamannye namah
What to offer - Offer sweets of moong daal and durba grass.
Libra
Mantra - Om vakrtunday namah
What to offer - Offer coconut and white sweets and white flowers.
Scorpio
Mantra - Om namo Bhagwate gajananay
What to offer - Offer red flowers and red fruit.
Sagittarius
Mantra - Om gan ganpate namah
What to offer - Offer yellow flowers and besan laddu
Capricorn
Mantra - Om gann namah
What to offer - Offer paan, supari, laung ilayachi and durba grass.
Aquarius
Mantra - Om gann muktaye fatt
What to offer - Offer paan, supari, laung and ilayachi and blue flowers.
Pisces
Mantra - Om gann ganpataye namah.
What to offer - Offer yellow flowers, saffron and honey.
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal