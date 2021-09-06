This year the festival is falling on September 10, 2021 and will be followed by an 11-day long Ganesh Utsav where devotees sing bhajans, offer prayers and even observe fast. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganesh Chaturthi is right around the corner. The festival which is popularly known as ‘Vinayaka Chaturthi’ holds a special significance and marks a grand celebration across India. As the name suggests, it is observed in the honour of Lord Ganesh – the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati – who was born on this day.

Also called ‘Vinayaka Chavithi’, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in the month of Bhadra which generally falls on August or September according to the Georgian calendar. This year the festival is falling on September 10, 2021 and will be followed by an 11-day long Ganesh Utsav where devotees sing bhajans, offer prayers and even observe fast

Ganesh Chaturthi: Puja and rituals

- On the day devotees get up early clean the worship place of their home.

- The new idol of Ganesh is put on a raised platform and worshipped.

- For ten days rituals are followed with devotion .

- Daily aarti and bhog is offered.

- As modaka are very favourite to Ganesh, daily Modak and other naivedya are offered.

- prasad is distributed among all.

- Where Ganesh idols are installed at public places, huge elaborate pandals are decorated.

- People visit these pandals with devotion and enthusiasm.

- Daily puja and bhog is offered.

- After ten days visarjan processions are carried out with pomp and show.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Mantra

Om Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat

Om Vakratundaik Danstraya Kling Hring Shring Gan Ganapataya Vara Varada Sarvajanan Me Vashmanaya Swaha

Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

Ganesh Gayatri Mantra

Aum Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat

Vakratunda Mantra

Om Vakratundaik Danstraya Kling Hring Shring Gan Ganapataya Vara Varada Sarvajanan Me Vashmanaya Swaha

Daily Ganpati Mantra

Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha

Ganesh Mantras with names

-Om Ganadhyakhsaya Namah

-Om Gajananaya Namah

-Om Vighnanashaya Namah

-Om Gajkarnakaya Namah

-Om Vikataya Namah

-Om Vinayakaya Namah

Rinn Harta Mantra

Om Ganesh Rinnam Chhindhi Varenyam Hoong Namaah Phutt

Shaktivinayak Mantra

Om Hreeng Greeng Hreeng

Ganesh Basik Mantra

Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Glaum Gam Ganapataye Vara Varad Sarvajan janmay Vashamanaye Swaha Tatpurushaye Vidmahe Vakratundaye Dhimahi Tanno Danti Prachodyat Om Shantih Shantih Shanthi

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal