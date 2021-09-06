Ganesh Chaturthi is an 11-day festival dedicated to Lord Ganpati. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaviti, it is starting from September 10 this year. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here and so is the fun and frolic which comes along with this 11-day long festival. As the name suggests, on this auspicious event, people worship, Vignaharta, Lord Ganesha. His arrival from the Kailasha Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati, is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi.

In the Skanda Purana, Narada Purana and also in Brahma Vaivarta Purana, Lord Ganesh is glorified. He is worshipped as God of wisdom and obstacle remover therefore, he is known as Vighnaharta, where 'vighna' means the obstacles and 'harta' means the one who removes them. Lord Ganesh is worshipped before starting something new like a new job or a marriage.

Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaviti, the festival is celebrated on Bhadrapad Shukla Chaturthi of Hindu Lunar Calendar. Ths year, Ganesh Mahotsav will be observed from September 10, 2021 till September 21, 2021

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Date and time

Ganesha Chaturthi - September 10, 2021

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:03 AM to 01:32 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - September 10 at 12:18 AM

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - September 10 at 09:57 PM

Ganesh Mahotsav Begins - September 10, 2021

Ganesh Mahotsav Ends - September 21, 2021

Ganesha Visarjan on Sunday, September 21, 2021

Ganesh Chaturthi: Significance

As per beliefs, Lord Ganesh is considered as the God of wisdom and good luck and before any auspicious event, he is worshipped to seek his blessings. To seek Lord Ganesh’s blessings, it is recommended that his devotees must chant “Ganpati Bappa Morya”. Apart from this, people also observe fast in Lord Ganesh’s honour and light a Diya in their houses to eliminate the darkness from their life and seek his blessings.

Ganesh Chaturthi: History

Lord Ganesh is one of the most important Gods in Hinduism. It is believed that Lord Ganesh was born on this day. However, the story of Lord Ganesh’s birth is amazing and intriguing!

According to Hindu legends, Lord Ganesh was made by Goddess Parvati using sandalwood paste. After his birth, Goddess Parvati had asked Lord Ganesh to guard the entrance of a cave while she took a bath. Lord Ganesh performed his duty excellently and stopped everyone from entering the cave. He even stopped Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati’s husband and his father, which angered him a lot.

Lord Shiva, in his rage, killed Lord Ganesh by chopping his head. However, he revived him later after seeing Goddess Parvati heartbroken. Lord Shiva, however, replaced Lord Ganesh’s head with the head of an elephant and revived him.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Ganesh Mahotsav

Ganesh Mahotsav is celebrated for eleven days and the whole event includes daily prayers, chanting of mantras and offering prasad. Modaks are believed to be the most favourite of Lord Ganesh, therefore, devotees prepare modak and laddoos to offer him.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Anant Chaturdashi/Ganesh Visarjan

The farewell day of Ganesh is called Anant Chaturdashi on which this 11-day festival comes to an end. Carrying the idol of Lord Ganesh, processions are carried out with music, devotional songs, dance and colours. Devotees immerse the idols in near-by water bodies like holy river. It is believed that the clay idols get dissolved in water and Lord Ganesh returns to Kailash Parvat.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal