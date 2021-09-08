Since every new task is started after worshipping Lord Ganesh and he is known as Vignaharta, it makes it even more important that one takes care of certain rules while celebrating the sacred festival. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here, it is a religious festival that is celebrated on the arrival of Lord Ganesha along with mother Parvati from Kailash Parvat. This year it will be observed on September 10, 2021. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, the festival will conclude on September 21, 2021.

After the completion of 11 days, the idol of Ganesh is carried in processions and is immersed on Anant Chaturdashi day in holy water body. From the first day till the visarjan, devotees observe fast, offer prayers, sing and dance.

Now since every new task is started after worshipping Lord Ganesh and he is known as Vignaharta (the one who removes all the obstacles), it makes it even more important that one takes care of certain rules while celebrating the sacred festival.

Therefore, here we are with a set of dos and don't for you to follow during Ganesh Chaturthi 2021.

Dos

- We invite Lord Ganesh and bring the idols home, therefore during all the days it is recommended to observe celibacy.

- As Ganesha is our guest, prepare satvik food and first offer him the first serving of every dish prepared.

- Perform puja, aarti and bhog at home before taking the idol for Visarjan.

- The idol should be made of clay and colours used should be nature friendly.

- If there are no holy water bodies nearby then try immersing the idol of Ganesha at home. It can be in a bucket or drum or in soil.

- If not possible at home carry the idol to a nearby natural water body for immersion.

Don'ts

- Do not bid farewell to Lord Ganesha without aarti and offerings of food.

- Do not start processions at an inappropriate time. Follow shubh mahurat.

- Do not close the door of the house when idol is carried out for Visarjan. One member must be at home.

- Do not immerse big idols near the shore, instead hire a boat.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal