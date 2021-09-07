Here we are with some exciting modak recipes that you can prepare to satiate your sweet tooth while enjoying Ganesh festival this year. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganesh Utsav is almost here and people can't contain their excitement for the 11-day long festival dedicated to Lod Ganesha. During the prolonged celebration, devotees not just sing bhajans, pray to Vignaharta and dance, but they also pay utmost importance to the cuisine.

Yes, prasad especially modak holds a special place during the Ganesh Festival. Modaks are considered to be the favourite of Lord Ganesha due to which they are the prime cuisine for the festive season.

Therefore, here are some exciting modak recipes that you can prepare to satiate your sweet tooth while enjoying Ganesh festival this year.

Chocolate modak

A modern twist given to a traditional Indian sweet, chocolate modak is an excellent new addition loved by both kids and adults.

How to prepare

To make this, start by mixing 50 ml milk and half a can of condensed milk in a pan over medium heat.

As soon as it begins to boil, turn off the heat and add 275 gm of chocolate chips into the pan and keep stirring until all of it melts.

Turn on the heat and cook the mixture over a low flame.

As soon as it begins to thicken, add one cup of powdered digestive biscuits and stir till it forms a dough.

You can also add chopped pistachios to give it a nutty twist.

Let the mixture cool, and then start shaping them into modaks.

Garnish with chocolate chips and roasted pistachios.

Chana dal modak

It is made with rice flour and wheat flour loaded with cooked chana dal and some jaggery blended with it.

How to prepare

Cook chana dal, take half cup chopped jaggery and one-fourth cup of water in another pan, cook and stir it well so the jaggery melts.

Then mix the jaggery syrup with the mashed chana dal and add grated coconut.

Boil some water and add the rice flour and keep stirring it for three to four minutes.

Mix it with the dough and finish it by making small balls. Steam them in a pan and garnish with the rose petals.

Malai modak

This yummy variety of modaks are prepared with paneer, condensed milk and kesar.

How to prepare

Crush the paneer into small pieces and put it in a pan, add condensed milk in it.

Keep stirring it so the paneer granules are mashed properly. Cook for 7-8 minutes till it becomes like a dough.

Then take it out in a plate and let the dough cool down.

Grease the mould with ghee and start shaping them until they are ready.

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal