New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav is almost here. This is one of the biggest Hindu festivals in India which goes on for 11 days. Lord Ganesh is not just a symbol of wisdom, prosperity, good luck but is also called Vighnaharta which means the remover of obstacles.

Therefore, that's the reason Lord Ganesha is worshipped before every new task starts. This festival marks the birthday of the God where devotees prepare modaks and laddoos as prasad for him, sing bhajans and dance throughout the days.

And since this festival is sacred, it is believed that Lord Ganesha blesses his devotees during this time. So, in order to please the God, it is considered auspicious to chant Lord Ganesha's names for good luck and prosperity.

Although Vighnaharta has 108 titles, out of them even if one chants these 12 names listed below nine times every day, then as per popular beliefs they may attain happiness and good fortune.

Take a look at the names of Lord Ganesha

- Om Sukhmukhay namah

- Om Ekdantay namah

- Om Kapilay namah

- Om Gajkarnkaay namah

- Om Lambodaray namah

- Om Vikatay namah

- Om Vighnanashay namah

- Om Vinayakay namah

- Om Dhumraketave namah

- Om Ganadhakshay namah

- Om Bhalchandray namah

- Om Gajananay namah

Meanwhile, this year Ganesh Chaturthi is falling on September 10.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal