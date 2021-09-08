On the Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 to be celebrated on September 10 this year, you can look glamorous by using these 10 traditional and contemporary ideas that will brighten your celebration and add more colours to the festival.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, and all of us are looking forward to celebrating it with utmost pomp and show. The festival, which involves prayer, celebrations, and the immersion of Lord Ganesha's idol, also includes wearing bright and beautiful dresses. To make your Ganesh Chaturthi more bright, here is a look at 10 traditional and contemporary attires to amp up your festive look.

10 outfit ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi:

1. Kalamkari Sarees

Either you can go for a simple plain saree with a Kalamkari blouse, or you flaunt a Kalamkari saree with a simple plain blouse. You will look graceful in both these looks for your Ganesh Chaturthi pooja.

2. Cape style Anarkali

If you are bored with wearing the same old Anarkali suits, this can go a long way for you. It adds a modern look to your attire and gives you a fresh and ideal look for celebratory events.

3. Tye And Dye Saree

You can go for something traditional yet cool this Ganesh Chaturthi, like this striking red tye and dye saree. This one is for blending it with the people whether its’ at home or social gathering.

4. Puff Sleeves

If you are tired of wearing the traditional blouse at all festivals, Puff Sleeves are the solution to this! If you are always used to wear kurtas and salwars, and just want to surprise everyone with a nice saree, then do wear it with a puff sleeve blouse. You can also braid your hair and adorn them with flowers.

5. Mint Green or Pastel Lehengas

Colors like mint and pastel are very popular these days. They are subtle yet glamourous. If you are not the traditional red lehenga kind of person, go for a mint green or pastel-colored one along with minimal jewelry.

6. Multicoloured Sharara set

It is the perfect balance between comfort and glamour. This makes it a perfect fit for Ganesh Chaturthi.

7. Cotton Saree with Silver Jewelleries

A popular trend these days is a soft lightweight cotton saree paired with oxidized silver jewelry. It's perfect for those who want to celebrate in style but don't want a hole in their wallet!

8. Printed Skirt with White Shirt

This fusion of traditional and contemporary makes you a perfect delight to look at. It is easy to carry as well. Pairing the look with silver jewelry gives you the statement look and makes you stand out in the crowd.

9. Banarasi Silk Kurta and Skirt set

This traditional and homely attire is the perfect blend of culture and elegance. Banarasi work never goes out of fashion and makes you look both pretty and graceful at the same time.

10. Maharashtrian Nauvari Saree

No Ganesh Chaturthi dress checklist is complete without this. It's a 9-yard saree drape and is one of the most popular drapes in the region. It helps you to walk quickly and lets you sit comfortably on the floor or handle any amount of work with ease.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha