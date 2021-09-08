Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: The festival of Lord Ganesha is around the corner and preparations are on the go. The Ganpati Mahotsav will be observed on September 10 and we have brought some best Ganesha songs. Scroll to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and we are excited! Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that we all love to celebrate and this festival is not just associated with Hindus but other communities as well.

From TV celebrities to Bollywood stars they celebrate the festival with whole another level of enthusiasm. This festival gets everyone dancing whether on upbeat Bollywood songs specially dedicated to Lord Ganesha or the Devotional songs that bring out the faith in us.

Music really lightens up any festival and gets people more into the festival. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we have brought to you some of our favorite devotional songs and Bhajans songs that will add extra colors to the festival.

Deva Shri Ganesha

Gajanana

Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi

Sadda Dil Vi Tu

Hey Ganraya

Mourya Re

Sindoor Lal Chadayo

Ganpati Bappa Morya

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva

Ekadantaya Vakratundaya

Sukhkarta Dukhharta

Shree Siddhivinayak Mantra

Hope these songs will make your Ganpati special!

Ganesh Chaturthi is an 11-day long festival that is celebrated all over India. The fun festival is celebrated every year to mark the arrival of Lord Ganesha with his mother Mata Parvati from Kailasha Parvat. Also known as Ganesh Mahotsav, this year the festival will start from September 10 and the Ganesha Visarjan will be observed on September 21.

Posted By: Ashita Singh