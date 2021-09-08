Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: 10 devotional songs and bhajans which will add extra colour to the festival
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and we are excited! Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that we all love to celebrate and this festival is not just associated with Hindus but other communities as well.
From TV celebrities to Bollywood stars they celebrate the festival with whole another level of enthusiasm. This festival gets everyone dancing whether on upbeat Bollywood songs specially dedicated to Lord Ganesha or the Devotional songs that bring out the faith in us.
Music really lightens up any festival and gets people more into the festival. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we have brought to you some of our favorite devotional songs and Bhajans songs that will add extra colors to the festival.
Deva Shri Ganesha
Gajanana
Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi
Sadda Dil Vi Tu
Hey Ganraya
Mourya Re
Sindoor Lal Chadayo
Ganpati Bappa Morya
Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva
Ekadantaya Vakratundaya
Sukhkarta Dukhharta
Shree Siddhivinayak Mantra
Hope these songs will make your Ganpati special!
Ganesh Chaturthi is an 11-day long festival that is celebrated all over India. The fun festival is celebrated every year to mark the arrival of Lord Ganesha with his mother Mata Parvati from Kailasha Parvat. Also known as Ganesh Mahotsav, this year the festival will start from September 10 and the Ganesha Visarjan will be observed on September 21.
Posted By: Ashita Singh