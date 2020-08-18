New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk:

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi is celebrated on the 4th day of Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu calendar. The festival is celebrated with full joy and enthusiasm across the country, however, Maharashtra is known for the grand celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. Devotees buy idols of Lord Ganesh, decorate pandals, dance, play with colours and welcome him at their place for 11 days. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the state governments issued the guidelines to celebrate the festival. As per the new guidelines, celebration at public places would be restricted. However, devotees can celebrate the festival at home with all rituals and ceremonies, read on to know how.

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja preparations:

Firstly, you need to buy a clay made idol of Lord Ganesha to place at the spot of worship. If you follow Vastu then choose your place of worship accordingly. Then arrange the Puja Samagri that includes Supari, Long, Elaichi, Kumkum, Chawal, Nariyal, red cloth, flowers and garlands. Chatur tithi of Bhadrapada month will begin at 11 pm on August 21 and will end at 7:57 pm on August 22. The most auspicious time for the puja is scheduled for 2 hours 36 minutes in the afternoon from 11:06 to 1:42. During this time, devotees can place Lord Ganesha at home and can also arrange prayers.

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Method:

While placing Lord Ganesh, chant ‘Asya Pran Pratishthantu Asya Prana, Krantu Cha, Shri Ganpate Twama supratishthit varde Bhavetam’. Then pour water and Panchmrit on Lord Ganesh and dress the idol in new clothes. Now, offer him janeu, modak, Ladoo, Roli, Sandalwood, Jewellery, flowers, etc. Apply Roli and Chawal on his forehead and take blessings.

Posted By: Srishti Goel