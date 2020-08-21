The ten-day festival ends with the devotees bidding adieu to the elephant god for the year by immersing the idol in a nearby body of water such as river or sea. Ganesh idols are often decorated with toxic paints containing heavy metals such as lead and mercury and the practice of immersion leaves a permanent, harmful impact on the environment.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lakhs of devotees across the country will welcome Lord Ganpati into their homes with utmost devotion and gusto on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival, which is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, will be celebrated this year from Saturday, August 22 onwards until September 1.

The ten-day festival ends with the devotees bidding adieu to the elephant god for the year by immersing the idol in a nearby body of water such as river or sea. Ganesh idols are often decorated with toxic paints containing heavy metals such as lead and mercury. While the practice is meant to symbolise the impermanence of the mortal world, it leaves a permanent, harmful impact on the environment. Amid the outbreak of coronavirus, the festival will be celebrated in a very restricted way. Here are some of ways to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner this year.

Choose idols made out of organic unbaked clay

Ganesha idols made of unbaked clay easily dissolve into water on immersion and are completely biodegradable. Avoid buying idols made of Plaster of Paris or other materials that do not dissolve into water on immersion. In addition, opt for a small idol that can be immersed in water at home.

Choose seed-embedded Ganesha idols

Give back to nature by choosing a seed-embedded Ganesha idols. Each of these idols have a seed of a plant or a tree such as Peepal or neem embedded inside them. The immersion can be done in vase or garden and the seed will grow into a plant or tree.

Use natural colours for decoration

You may avoid painting the idols with toxic paints containing heavy metals such as lead and mercury and instead use natural colours, such as those used in foodstuffs. Further, you can remove all non-organic decorations before immersing them in water.

Symbolic immersion

Symbolically immerse the Ganesh idol at home instead of immersing them in a water body. Choose a more permanent idols, such as those made out of metal or stone and symbolically immerse it in a bucket of water at home. In the times of the coronavirus pandemic, this is the best way to prevent congregation of devotees near water bodies. You may continue to use the same idol for a number of years.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja