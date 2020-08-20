The most awaited festivals of India, Ganesh Chaturthi has almost arrived. Here is everything You Need to Know About The Ganpati Festival.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with full joy and enthusiasm in different parts of India, however, Maharashtra is popularly known for the grand celebration of Vinayak Chaturthi. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on 22 August and it will end on September 1 at Anant Chaturdashi. Ganesh Chathurthi begins with the establishment of Lord Ganesha’s idol at home and ends after his immersion. Every year this festival brings colour, happiness joy, hope and prosperity. People celebrate this festival by dancing on the roads but this year the celebration is restricted to the public places in the wake of coronavirus.

10-day long festival

The idol of Lord Ganesha was established for 10 days in the different parts of the country to seek strength, intelligence and good luck with his presence. The 10-day long celebration at Pandals also develops the feeling of brotherhood. During these 10 days, devotees pray to Lord Ganesha and offer him sweets, Jewellery, sandalwood and other things. People chant shloka’s in the pandal and sing some devotional songs. On the 11th day, Lord Ganesha is immersed in water with full joy and hopes.



How Ganesha Utsav begin?

The Indian mythology and scriptures suggest that the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi was started in the tenure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He started this festival to keep the culture and patriotism alive in the hearts of people. This had been continued until Peshwa’s ruled Maharashtra. After that, freedom fighter Baal Ganga Dhar Tilak started this festival again during the independence movement to unite people.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country, but Maharashtra cannot be beaten for its ultimate preparations of Ganesh Chaturthi. India’s biggest Ganesha Utsav pandal has always been established in Mumbai and it is popularly known as Lalbag Cha Raja Pandal. It was first set p in 1934 and since then people celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Lalbag Cha Pandal is a huge number.

