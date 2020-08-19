Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Date and Time: According to the Hindu beliefs, Lord Ganesh was born on Shukla Chaturthi during Bhadrapada Lunar month (August-September)

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is considered to be one of the most important festivals in the country. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh who is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Lord Ganesh, who is also known as Ganpati, Vinayaka and several other meaningful names and is also hailed as Vighnaharta (the one who removes obstacles), is worshipped on this day before initiating a new venture, work or auspicious beginning like marriage.

According to the Hindu beliefs, Lord Ganesh was born on Shukla Chaturthi during Bhadrapada Lunar month (August-September), hence the festival is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day), Shukla Paksha (the bright lunar fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada. The date of the festival varies annually as per the Gregorian calendar.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Date and Tithi:

This year the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22, Saturday. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 11:02 PM on August 21 and will end at 7:57 PM on August 22.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Pooja Muhurat and time to avoid Moon sightings:

According to drikpanchang, the Pooja muhurat for Ganesh Chaturthi Puja will begin between 11:25 AM to 1:57 PM on August 22. The Ganesh Chaturthi Puja is usually performed during Madhyana meaning noon. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees are advised not to see the Moon. Therefore, one must not look at the sky between 9:24 AM to 09:46 PM on August 22.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Visarjan date:

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated by the devotees for 10 days in Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and in several other regions. The festival that begins on the Chaturthi Tithi culminates with the visarjan on the Chaturdashi Tithi. This year, Ganesh Visarjan shall take place on September 1.

Posted By: Talib Khan