Gandhi Jayanti 2022: School Fancy Dress Competition Ideas

GANDHI Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 annually to celebrate the birth anniversary of 'The Father of Nation' Mahatma Gandhi. He was born on October 2, 1869 in Porbandar district of Gujarat. Organising mass movements through non-violent means in the pursuit of freedom, justice and social change is a part of Gandhi's philosophy. Gandhi Ji's persevering beliefs in non-violence, peace, truth and high moral standards made him an efficacious leader of the nation.

Life History of Mahatma Gandhi

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi studied Law in London and went to South Africa for further studies. In South Africa, he noticed the conditions of Indians residing there and the way they were treated based on their colour. After returning from South Africa, he joined various freedom movements such as Dandi March, the Quit India movement, Non-Cooperation movement for independence from British rule. Apart from his contributions to the struggle for independence, he also made efforts to eradicate discrimination, the caste system and believed in empowering women.

India celebrates the birth anniversary of the great leader by organising various cultural events to mark the day. The day of Gandhi Jayanti is observed to spread the ideals and teachings of Gandhi Ji such as non-violence, peace and social welfare. Celebrations across the country include various cultural events to commemorate Gandhi's birth anniversary. All the government offices, banks, schools and post offices remain closed on Gandhi Jayanti.

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Gandhi Ji, prayer meetings are held at the national, state and local levels. Art exhibitions are also held which depict the snippets of Gandhiji's life and his involvement during numerous milestones in the Indian National Movement. Schools and colleges host competitions such as essay writing, speech recitation, fancy dress competitions etc. Fancy dress competition is the most common part of the celebrations of this day. Therefore, we bring you some ideas to dress your kid like Gandhi Ji on this special occasion.

