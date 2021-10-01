New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: 2nd of October is observed as Gandhi Jayanti. On this special occasion, we celebrate the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2nd in 1869. The nation's leader was an Indian Lawyer,anti-colonial nationalist, and political ethicist. Later he led and non-violence resistance force in India during British rule. His Ahimsa and Satyagraha phenomena were a hit in order to drive the Britishers from our mother nation.

Mahatma Gandhi's unique protest techniques and his firm belief in non-violence came to inspire many across the globe. Popularly known as Bapu, Mahatma Gandhi served the nation as a leader before and after independence. He took leadership of the Indian National Congress and led nationwide campaigns like expanding women's rights, ending untouchability, easing poverty, Swaraj among several other agendas.

Bapu did inspire the nation with his thoughts and ideologies. Mahatma Gandhi is considered a world leader as his strong impact was observed by the entire world. On Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi's 152nd Birth Anniversary this October second, we have brought to you some motivational quotes by him.

Have a look at these motivational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi here:

-“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."

-“The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane.”

-“In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”

-“Change yourself – you are in control.”

-“I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their d*rty feet.”

-“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”

-“You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.”

-“If I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.”

-“You yourself as much as anybody in the entire universe deserve your love and affection.”

-“A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.”

“You must be the change you wish to see in the world."

-“A ‘No’ uttered from the deepest conviction is better than a ‘Yes’ merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble.”

-“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

-“We need not wait to see what others do.”

-“It is unwise to be too sure of one's own wisdom. It is healthy to be reminded that the strongest might weaken and the wisest might err.”

-“Nearly everything you do is of no importance, but it is important that you do it.”

-“Ahimsa is the highest duty. Even if we cannot practice it fully, we should try to understand its spirit and stay away from violence."

-“I suppose leadership at one time meant muscles, but today it means getting along with people.”

-“First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.”

-“Indeed one’s faith in one’s plans and methods is truly tested when the horizon before one is the blackest”.

-“Truth stands, even if there be no public support. It is self-sustained.”

-“An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind.”

-“Justice that love gives is a surrender, justice that law gives is a punishment.”

-“We are not a campaign for power, but purely a non-violent fight for India’s independence.”

-“Forgiveness is the virtue of the brave, not the coward. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the quality of the strong.”

-“My patriotism is nothing special. It’s all-embracing and I should reject the patriotism that has tried to overcome the crisis or exploitation of other nationalities”

-“I am prepared to die, but there is no cause for which I am prepared to kill.”

- "Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."

- "The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world's problems."

-" Anger and intolerance are the enemies of correct understanding."

-"No one can hurt me without my permission."

Posted By: Ashita Singh