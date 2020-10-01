Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Bappu had written so many things to inspire the youth of this nation. His quotes can give you the motivation that may help you to get success in your life.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi Ji was a freedom fighter whose sacrifice, efforts, non-violence policy and struggles have given India a new shape. Mahatma Gandhi's full name is Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi but to offer him respect people from across the nation calls him Bappu (Father). However, not just his work, Bappu's philosophy and quotes have inspired people and bring peace and harmony in the nation.

Have a look some motivational quotes written by Mahatma Gandhi:

1. “Ahimsa is the highest duty. Even if we cannot practice it fully, we should try to understand its spirit and stay away from violence”

2. “My patriotism is nothing special. It’s all embracing and I should reject the patriotism that has tried to overcome the crisis or exploitation of other nationalities”

3. “Forgiveness is the virtue of the brave, not the coward. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the quality of the strong.”

4. “The non-violent soldier of freedom will do nothing for himself, he only fights for the freedom of his country.”

5. “We are not a campaign for power, but purely a non-violent fight for India’s independence.”

6. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”

7. “I am prepared to die, but there is no cause for which I am prepared to kill.”

8. “An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind.”

9. 6. “I suppose leadership at one time meant muscles, but today it means getting along with people.”

10. “Justice that love gives is a surrender, justice that law gives is a punishment.”

11. “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.”

12. “Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?”

13. “Indeed one’s faith in one’s plans and methods is truly tested when the horizon before one is the blackest”.

14. “Those who know how to think need no teachers.”

15. “Truth stands, even if there be no public support. It is self-sustained.”

