New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on November 23 this year. The Chaturthi date of the Krishna Paksha of the Lunar fortnight is dedicated to Lord Ganesh. According to Hindu Calendar, Each month observes two Chaturthi Tithis.

On the day of Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees worship VighnahartaLord Ganesha, and on the auspicious day as per the traditions they observe a fast and worship the moon in the nighttime. It is best to offer Durva to Ganesha and offer Modak in the worship of Chaturthi. The Maha Ganapati form of Lord Ganesha, as well as the Shiva Peeth, are worshipped.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Date and Time

This year the Ganadhipa Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Tuesday, November 23. This year the Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 10:26 PM on Nov 22, 2021 and end at 12:55 AM on Nov 24, 2021.

Moonrise Time- Tuesday 08:27 pm

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Significance

On the auspicious day, Devotees worship Lord Ganesha who is considered as God of wisdom, good fortune and prosperity. According to a Hindu legend associated with Sankashti Chaturthi, Krishna Chaturthi performed intense penance to seek blessings as well as a boon that pleased Lord Ganesha. The Lord appeared at the time of Chandrodaya (Moonrise) before Krishna Chaturthi to give blessings and boons.

And according to legends, Krishna Chaturthi after seeing Lord Ganesha wished for an eternal association with the lord himself. She additionally wished for a boon to be granted which would give relief to those who would pray to Ganesha by observing a fast on Krishna Chaturthi. Since Lord Ganesha appeared before her at the moonrise, devotees breakfast on sighting the moon and offered prayers to Lord Chandra.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Puja Vidhi

Devotees take bath after getting up in the Brahma Muhurta and observe fast the whole day.

Devotees wear new clothes and offer prayers.

On the day of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees chant the mantras of Lord Ganesha and also recite Shri Ganesh Stotra.

At the time of Moonrise, devotees offer Arghya to the moon and break their day-long fast.

Posted By: Ashita Singh