Galantine's Day: 7 Ways To Celebrate This Valentine's With Your Girl Gang

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 04:47 PM (IST)
GALENTINE'S Day honours female friendships, including heartbreaks and first kisses. Galentine's Day, a day dedicated to female friendships, falls on February 13th. With the help of a list of activities, celebrate with your girlfriends and make it a special occasion.
Making A Cake With A Friend
You can strengthen your relationship by baking or cooking together and sharing your shared love of food. Enroll in a baking class to start your ideal café with your closest friend.
You Can Shop All Day Long
It's a fantastic pleasure to go shopping with your best buddy on a special day, and it can go on until one of you is worn out. You might be used to shopping with your best friend because you may have done so your entire life.
Plan A Spa Outing
You and your bestie will both benefit from this galentine. Take a trip to the spa for some relaxing pedicures and manicures, a chic hairdo, and other services. The spa date is the ideal opportunity to spend time with your pals.
Take A Vacation At Home
While going on an all-girls trip with your girlfriends is a fun idea, if travelling a distance necessitates planning, think about taking a staycation in the suburbs.
Together, Try An Adventure Sport
Why not take up a new sport on Valentine's Day if you and your closest buddy are both adventure seekers? Have a once-in-a-lifetime experience with your female friends, whether it be river rafting or bungee jumping.
Make A Circle Of Bars
Ladies' nights are a terrific opportunity to score free drinks, leave with a bag of memories, and arrive home without a headache.
Schedule A Theme Day
Plan a theme day for Galentine's Day when you can dress up as your favourite TV or movie characters, complete with decorations, food, and drinks.