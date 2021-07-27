The sankashti that falls during holy month of Shravan is known as Gajanan Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi in which Gajanan Ganapati and Vishnu peeth are worshipped.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: During Krishna Paksha’s fourth day (or Chaturthi Tithi), the devotees in Maharashtra and rest of the parts of the country observe Gajanan Sankashti or Sankat Hara Chaturthi Vrat. The vrat is observed for a smooth life devoid of any vighnas (or disturbances). The sankashti that falls during holy month of Shravan is known as Gajanan Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi in which Gajanan Ganapati and Vishnu peeth are worshipped.

What not to do during Gajanan Sankashti?

- Do not consume rice, wheat and pulses in any form. You can go for consuming fruits, milk or the vrat recipes which doesn’t include cereals (or anaaj) in particular.

- Do not consume tobacco ad well as alcohol. It is seriously prohibited during this period of vrat starting from dawn to moon rise.

- One is supposed to maintain celibacy on this day. That is, all kind of intimate contacts with spouse or partner are to be avoided on this day.

- Do not take it as just another holiday. That is, wake up early in the morning, preferably before dawn, take bath and following that maintain personal hygiene throughout the day.

Gajanan Sankashti Puja 2021 Shubh Muhurat

There are a total of three pious muhurat this time on Gajanan Sankashti, namely:

Abhijeet Muhurat - 11:59 AM to 12:55 PM

Vijay Muhurat - 2:44 PM to 3:38 PM

Godhuli Muhurat - 7:05 PM to 7:29 PM

Gajanan Sankashti Puja Vidhi

The Puja can be performed on any of the above muhurats. You should start by performing meditation and praying to the idol of lord Ganesha. You must light a lamp with oil or ghee and keep it alight for the rest of the day. Chant the shlokas and mantras dedicated to Lord Ganesha for well-being of yourself and rest of the household.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma