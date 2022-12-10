'Frozen Food' Named Official Dish Of Japan; Know Pros And Cons Of Frozen Meals

JAPAN HAS declared its official dish of the year. The Gurunavi Research Institute runs a popular website which allows users across the country to search for top restaurants across Japan and has officially named' Frozen Food' as Japan's Dish of the Year.

According to the Institue, due to the COVID-19 outbreak a few years back, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of frozen food and more restaurant freezing dishes. Let's have a look below at the pros and cons of consuming frozen food.

What is Frozen Food?

Frozen food or meal is any of the complete meals of portions of meals that are precooked, put together in a package and frozen until consumed. They are among the most used food products in the world as they are practical, tasty and allow you to always have food at home. They can be preserved for a long time without any kind of deterioration in their quality.

Pros of Consuming Frozen Food

Being a quick and easy food option, frozen food is one of the most convenient cooking options for people with less time and energy.

1. Frozen foods are washed before preserving and cut into shapes, which makes it easier and quicker to cook them.

2. They are preserved in such a way which increases their shelf-life around to one year.

3. They are easily available at numerous grocery stores near you and have relatively lower prices than the fresh food options.

4. Frozen food preserves its vitamins, mineral and nutrients which help in keeping them fresh for longer times.

5. Frozen food reduce the risk of food poisoning. When frozen for long periods, the freezing kills the bacteria from the food and prevents indigestion and food poisoning.

Cons of Consuming Frozen Food

1. Use of Preservatives: To freeze the food for a longer time, sodium and artificial preservatives are used to keep them fresh for longer lives and increase its shelf life.

2. May Increase Blood Pressure: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 70 per cent of Americans consume sodium from processed foods, including frozen meals. A study conducted by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that the average frozen meal contains around 925 milligrams of sodium, which is equal to 40 per cent of the daily recommended intake. High sodium intake has been linked to high blood pressure.

3. Heart Health: Frozen meals might put your heart at risk of developing heart disease. Frozen meals such as pizzas, and pies are high in heart-taxing saturated fats which raise blood pressure levels and may lead to a high risk of developing heart diseases.

4. Carcinogens: Frozen foods often include one of the popular additives known as butylated hydroxyanisole or BHA, which according to the European Union can increase the risk of cancer.