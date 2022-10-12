From Walnuts To Broccoli, Eight Foods To Keep Your Lungs Healthy Amid Smog And Pollution

THE ONGOING changes in weather, increasing pollution and smoggy skies lead to the necessity for taking care of your lung health. Lungs play a vital role in helping the body function properly. Pollution and smog cause numerous respiratory problems in an individual. According to World Health Organization (WHO), millions of people suffer from asthma, which is an eminent lung problem.

"The change in the temperatures brings in more patients of Asthma, COPD, and Bronchitis. Further the smog and fog, we are experiencing, will bring more patients suffering from the diseases mentioned above," Dr Nikhil Modi, Sr Pulmonologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said. To protect your lungs amid the weather changes, smog and pollution, you can inculcate numerous healthy food items in your diet. Read below the necessary food items which are good for lung health.

1. Walnuts

Walnuts are a rich source of omega-3fatty acids and have anti-inflammatory nutrients with protective effects in inflammatory ailments. Consuming a handful of walnuts can help fight asthma and other respiratory conditions.

2. Apples

They contain a high level of antioxidants and are beneficial for lung health. An antioxidant named 'quercetin' in apples is known to have properties that offer protection to the lungs from the harmful effects of air pollution and smog. Consuming five or more apples in a week helps the lungs function properly and remain healthy.

3. Turmeric

Rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, turmeric is quite beneficial for the lungs. Consuming turmeric daily reduces inflammation in the respiratory intact.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli is immensely rich in Vitamin C content, carotenoids, folate and phytochemicals which help in fighting the damaging elements in the lungs. It contains L-sulforaphane, which tricks the cells to switch on the anti-inflammatory genes that further avoid respiratory conditions.

5. Berries

Berries contain anthocyanins, a flavonoid found in strawberries, blueberries etc. Acai and blueberries are the two most effective berries which help to keep the lungs healthy. They help fight cell-damaging free radicals.

6. Ginger

Ginger offers many health benefits to our lungs. It is one of the most widely used home remedies to cure cough and cold. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties as well as helps in detoxifying and promoting the elimination of pollutants from the lungs.

7. Garlic

Filled with flavonoids, garlic stimulates the production of glutathione, which helps to enhance the elimination of toxins, which further helps the lungs to function better.

8. Barley

Barley is a nutritious whole grain which is rich in fibre. The antioxidants found in barley like flavonoids and Vitamin E promote lung health and protect against cellular damage.