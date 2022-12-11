From Vedanta Udaipur To Mood Indigo; 5 Musical Festivals You Can Attend To End This Year On Happy Note

WITH THE year almost coming to its end, we are yet again at celebrations of the New Year. This year must have been a mix of emotions and a roller coaster ride for everyone. To cherish the memories and welcome the new year, a large-scale celebration is a must. Music has the power to heal and rejuvenate our souls. Happiness is a state of mind. To enjoy the merriment and excitement of the new year, we bring you a list of the must-visit music festivals in India to kick start the new year with joy and happiness.

1. Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival

Coming back after 2 years of the pandemic, the Vendanta Udaipur World Music Festival is an event full of music and celebration. It rejoices and celebrates the cultural diversity of the country and witness huge crowd. From popular artists to performers, this music festival is highly speculated about throughout the year.

Venue: Rajasthan

Dates: 16-18 December 2022

2. Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant Music Festival

The 12th edition of the most eagerly awaited Indian music festival, Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant is here as officially announced by the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Citi India. Well-known music prodigies such as Ustad Zakir Hussain, Selva Ganesh, Amrit Ramnath, Shankar Mahadevan and many others will be performing at the 12th edition of the Citi-NCPA.

Venue: Mumbai

Dates: December 10, 2022, to January 08, 2023

3. Bir Music Festival

Popularly known as the 'Festival of Mountains', it is a two-day festival held twice a year at the village of Bir in Himachal Pradesh. The last edition of this music festival featured Neeraj Arya's folk fusion band Kabir Cafe.

Venue: Bir, Himachal Pradesh

Dates: 30th and 31st December 2022

4. Mood Indigo

Mood Indigo is not just a music festival, but instead an expression of euphoria. The 52nd edition of Asia's largest music festival is all set to make you groove on some mind-blowing performances to end the year.

Venue: Mumbai

Dates: 27th-30th December 2022

5. Enchanted Valley Carnival, Pune

Enchanted Valley Carnival brings together some of the most electrifying multi-genre performers and is the first-ever music festival in Asia to have a fully-fledged campsite, which is known as Enchanted Village.

Venue: Pune, Mumbai